Priest found dead on Barabanki temple premises
A 62-year-old temple priest in the Barabanki district was found unconscious on his cot, bleeding profusely from head injuries, on the veranda of the temple premises, on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead, police said.
They said that apparently the priest had been attacked when he tried to stop a theft bid in the temple on Monday night. The incident happened at the Brahmdev temple, in Babupur village, under the Kursi police station limits.
Barabanki superintendent of police (SP) Anurag Vats told the media that the incident was discovered when some devotees visited the temple on Saturday morning and found the priest lying injured. He said one of the devotees informed the state police emergency response centre - UP112 about the incident after which the local police reached the spot.
He said the victim had been identified as Balak Ram Yadav, who had been living on the temple premises for over 10 years. He said the injured priest was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. He said the preliminary examination suggested that the assailants hit him on the head with a blunt object multiple times which led to his death.
He said the motive behind the killing seems to be loot as the bells on the temple premises were found missing. He said that in all likelihood, the assailants attacked the priest when he awoke while they were stealing the bells and tried to resist them.
The SP said the police team had reconstructed the crime in detail with the help of forensic experts and the dog squad. He said the dog squad has provided some leads on the basis of which investigations are proceeding.
He said that so far, no arrest or detention has been made, but hopefully, the case will be worked out soon and people behind the crime will be arrested. He said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (for murder) has been registered with the Kursi police station in this connection.
Delhi liquor policy among key schemes that await new LG’s nod
New Delhi: Delhi will have to wait a little longer for home delivery of liquor and discounts on alcohol because the Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23 needs approval of the lieutenant governor before it is implemented. The existing policy has been extended till July. Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday, replacing Anil Baijal, and is scheduled to take charge on Thursday.
Autorickshaw union demands fare hike as CNG rates increase in Pune
PUNE The autorickshaw union in the city are once again demanding a fare hike as the rates of CNG are drastically increasing, and now costing ₹80 per kg in Pune. According to officials, 90 per cent auto rickshaws are run on CNG. The current base fare of autos in Pune is ₹20 for first 1.5 km and thereafter ₹13 for every kilometre. These new rates came into effect from November 8, 2021.
Delhi: Unified MCD takes shape as officials get new duties
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started taking shape with a slew of appointments including that of heads of five key departments, launching of a common website and shifting of all offices of the East MCD in Patparganj to the headquarters at the Civic Centre in central Delhi.
GIDA receives investment proposal of ₹1000 crore
Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority has received investment proposal of ₹1000 crore from top companies, senior officials said. Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added. “This proposal will generate employment for 26000 people,” the officers said. The state government has also approved a proposal for a township on 240 acres at junction point of the Gorakhpur –Lucknow and Sonauli –Kushi Nagar highway.
Delhi govt to revive 20 lakes: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government plans to revive and develop 20 lakes in the city to “international” standards, as part of phase one of a project to develop 1,000 such lakes and water bodies in the Capital. He also formed a district-level grievance committee to look into complaints related to water bodies in Delhi.
