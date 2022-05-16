Prime Minister offers prayers at Buddhist temple in Kushinagar
LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening offered prayers at Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Buddha Purnima. He visited both --Lumbini (in Nepal), the birthplace and Mahaparinirvan temple (in Kushinagar), the place where Lord Buddha attained ‘nirvana’, on the same day.
Modi landed at the Kushinagar international airport around 9am and reached Lumbini on a helicopter. He, along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, laid the foundation stone of a technologically-advanced India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini.
Around 5pm, the PM returned to Kushinagar airport and went to the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar where he prayed at the reclining Lord Buddha statue. He lit a candle, draped the idol in a yellow sheet, and did a parikrama (perambulation) of the idol in the presence of priests.
“Prayed at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar. Our government is making numerous efforts to boost infrastructure in Kushinagar so that more tourists and pilgrims can come here,” wrote Modi in a tweet soon after the visit.
The PM spent about 20 minutes at the stupa and then left for Lucknow.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi greeted citizens of the country on the occasion in a tweet and said, “On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.”
In October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh, near Lord Buddha’s Parinirvana. The airport is aimed at boosting tourism in the Buddhist circuit.
Back then, PM Modi, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, civil aviation ,inister Jyotiraditya Scindia, UP governor Anandiben Patel, notable monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Cambodia, and ambassadors from several nations attended the inauguration ceremony and took part in an event commemorating ‘Abhidhamma Day’ at Mahaparinirvana Temple. (Input from agencies)
-
Uddhav’s May 14 speech defines future Sena-BJP relation: Saamana
Hindutva was “poisonous, vicious and perverted”, indicated that there was no chance of a reconciliation between the two erstwhile partners in the future, Sena mouthpiece Saamana said on Monday. An editorial in the publication also said attempts to underestimate Sena would backfire on the opponents. The editorial also attacked Thackeray.
-
Actor Ketaki Chitale booked again for using Sant Tukaram’s ‘signature’ in objectionable post on Sharad Pawar
PUNE Yet another case was registered against Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, this time by Pimpri-Chinchwad police, for using the signature term of Saint Tukaram, “Tuka Mhane”, while making alleged derogatory statements on social media. The Thane police have registered the first case against the actress for her posts about nCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Nitin Gopal More, 57, a farmer and a member of the Sri Hari Bhakta Parayan organisation of warkaris claimed in his complaint that the actress misused the signature term of the abhanga written by Saint Tukaram.
-
Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida
Acid attack survivors, who are at present running Sheroes Hangout cafe in Agra and Lucknow, will open two kiosks in Noida. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Noida International Stadium on Tuesday. Chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and Chhanv Foundation team. Sheroes Hangout Cafe, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014.
-
No cluster cases of tomato flu in Maha; no need to panic: health dept
PUNE While cases of tomato flu are currently being reported across various states in India, there are no cluster cases of the disease in Maharashtra as of now, and hence, there is no need to worry, according to the state health department. Recently, Kerala reported at least 82 cases of tomato flu in the Kollam district following which, Tamil Nadu ramped up surveillance for the disease at its border.
-
No further delay, says Nitish Kumar on all-party meet for Bihar caste census
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the all party meeting on the proposed caste census in the state will be held very soon. Kumar attributed the delay in holding the meeting with the state's political leaders to a variety of reasons including the Covid-19 pandemic and elections. Kumar said his meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav last week was also on the same topic.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics