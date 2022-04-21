Prior permission must for processions, no arms display permitted: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said no arms and weapons should be displayed at any religious processions.

He said accountability would be fixed at all levels if there is any disturbance of any kind and reiterated that no processions or religious processions should be taken out without proper permission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“An affidavit regarding maintaining peace and harmony must be obtained from the organisers of processions,” he said at a Team-9 meeting. Team-9 refers to team of top bureaucrats.

“All are free to observe their faith and their established worship practices. Those places where mikes are already installed may continue, but also ensure that the sound does not go beyond the premises and that other people should not face any inconvenience. Do not give any fresh permission for mike-installation,” he added.

The CM also cautioned on Covid.

“We need to be cautious about children’s health considering rising cases of Covid in the past few days. Sensitise students in schools about the Covid safety protocols,” he added.

“Ensure compulsory mask-wearing in public places. Make people aware of Covid safety protocols and make them follow them. Public address system should be used effectively to sensitise people,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said that the total active Covid cases in the state are 980 and 205 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Of the total 205 fresh cases, 103 were reported from Gautambuddh Nagar, 52 from Ghaziabad, and 16 in Lucknow. He said extra caution was required in these districts.

He said that in the next few days, a rise in Covid cases is expected but added that the current variant is like a normal variant and there was no need to panic.

“Those who are vaccinated have a minimal threat from the virus. But there is a need to tell people that they should not panic. However, one needs to stay alert and cautious,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said that UP so far has administered 30.91 crore Covid vaccination doses and the entire 18+ population in the state has got at least one dose of the vaccine.

“However, there is a need to speed up vaccination for children and as per eligibility start giving the second dose to those children between the ages of 12 and 14 who got their first dose,” he added.