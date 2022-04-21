Prior permission must for processions, no arms display permitted: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said no arms and weapons should be displayed at any religious processions.
He said accountability would be fixed at all levels if there is any disturbance of any kind and reiterated that no processions or religious processions should be taken out without proper permission.
“An affidavit regarding maintaining peace and harmony must be obtained from the organisers of processions,” he said at a Team-9 meeting. Team-9 refers to team of top bureaucrats.
“All are free to observe their faith and their established worship practices. Those places where mikes are already installed may continue, but also ensure that the sound does not go beyond the premises and that other people should not face any inconvenience. Do not give any fresh permission for mike-installation,” he added.
The CM also cautioned on Covid.
“We need to be cautious about children’s health considering rising cases of Covid in the past few days. Sensitise students in schools about the Covid safety protocols,” he added.
“Ensure compulsory mask-wearing in public places. Make people aware of Covid safety protocols and make them follow them. Public address system should be used effectively to sensitise people,” he added.
The chief minister said that the total active Covid cases in the state are 980 and 205 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Of the total 205 fresh cases, 103 were reported from Gautambuddh Nagar, 52 from Ghaziabad, and 16 in Lucknow. He said extra caution was required in these districts.
He said that in the next few days, a rise in Covid cases is expected but added that the current variant is like a normal variant and there was no need to panic.
“Those who are vaccinated have a minimal threat from the virus. But there is a need to tell people that they should not panic. However, one needs to stay alert and cautious,” he added.
The chief minister said that UP so far has administered 30.91 crore Covid vaccination doses and the entire 18+ population in the state has got at least one dose of the vaccine.
“However, there is a need to speed up vaccination for children and as per eligibility start giving the second dose to those children between the ages of 12 and 14 who got their first dose,” he added.
Coming up soon at KGMU: UP’s first skin bank for burn injury patients
State's first skin bank that will help serve burn injury patients will come up in Lucknow's King George's Medical University. A skin bank is a place where skin from a donor, mostly people who wish to donate organs after death, is harvested and preserved. “Such preserved skin is used for grafting upon patients with severe burn injuries,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery at KGMU, where the bank is coming up.
94 kg of nails removed from tree trunks during BMC’s decluttering drive
Mumbai: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's special drive to declutter the space around the basins of roadside trees of Mumbai, the civic body has removed 1,325 illegal billboards from tree branches, demolished unwanted concrete slabs from around 983 trees and removed 94 kg of nails affixed on tree trunks. Mumbai has around 30 lakh trees out of which around 2 lakh trees are on the roadside.
14-year-old boy dies after overspeeding in Bhiwandi
In a fatal accident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life and his 13-year-old friend was injured in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning after riding a sports bike, KTM 200 CC. He could not control his speed while riding and bumped into a dumper in front of him. The Nizampur police registered a case against the unknown person and are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Zaid Shaikh and the injured, Kaif Danish Siddhique.
13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested
A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time. The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn't like him. The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.
Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities
In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday. While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
