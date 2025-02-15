Menu Explore
Prisoners’ pickles, locks & crafts fly off shelves at Mahakumbh Mela

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Feb 15, 2025 10:18 PM IST

The exhibition features 150 items crafted by inmates from 27 prisons across the state, drawing significant interest from visitors

From sturdy metal locks and handcrafted furniture to delicious pickles and decorative carpets, products made by inmates of Uttar Pradesh prisons are attracting buyers at Mahakumbh-2025. A special exhibition, set up by the UP Prisons Administration and Reforms Department in Sector 1 of the Mahakumbh tent city, has seen sales cross 5.5 lakh since its inauguration on January 10.

Products made by prison inmates of UP on offer at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT Photo)
Products made by prison inmates of UP on offer at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The exhibition features 150 items crafted by inmates from 27 prisons across the state, drawing significant interest from visitors. Among the top-selling products are metal locks made by inmates of Aligarh jail, with over 500 pieces sold, leading to a complete stockout. “We had two types of locks priced at 80 and 140, but the entire stock has been sold,” said Dashrath Kumar, instructor at Naini jail, who is managing the exhibition.

Other sought-after products include wooden conches and pens from Aligarh jail, earthen pots from Rae Bareli jail, and tricolour stands and idols from Bijnor jail. Handcrafted furniture items like sofa sets, centre tables, and puja chowkis from Naini jail have also found many buyers. Five sofa sets, each priced at 7,704, have already been sold, informed officials.

Biscuits and Nankhatais made by inmates of Varanasi jail have been a hit, with over 1,000 packets sold and a third consignment already ordered. Pickles, amla products, digestive powders, mustard oil, and desi ghee are also drawing attention.

Crowns and garments for Shri Krishna and Radha, made by inmates of Mathura jail, are being bought enthusiastically, with prices ranging from 10 to 60 for clothes and 40 for crowns. Teddy bears from Jhansi jail, priced between 165 and 850, are proving popular among children, while carpets from Bhadohi and Mirzapur jails are also attracting buyers.

Football fans have picked up a dozen footballs priced at 300 each from Meerut jail, while sports shoes ( 300) and leather shoes ( 999- 1,200) from Agra jail are also in demand.

