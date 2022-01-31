Private school associations request UP govt to reopen educational institutes

Two associations of private schools have requested the UP government to order reopening of schools, which were closed due to the raging pandemic, without any further delay.

President of Unaided Private Schools Association, UP and managing director of St Joseph Group of Institutions Lucknow Anil Agarwal has requested the state government to reopen the schools with immediate effect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also said they believed that government will take necessary action and allow them to call students for offline classes.

Rachit Manas, co-director, Brightland Inter College said, “The government should allow the children of classes 9 to 12 to be called in the school so that they can take the examination.”

Saifi Yunus, managing director, Eram Educational Society said, “As per the advice of child psychologists across the country, the government is requested to immediately start offline classes.”

Separately, Association of Private Schools, Uttar Pradesh has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to reopen schools in the state, which have been closed for the past one month, from February 7.

President of the association, Atul Kumar cited the views of Dr Praveen Kumar, pediatrician of Lady Harding Medical College, New Delhi, published in a prominent Hindi daily, wherein he had said though the parents are scared to send their children to schools, they are also concerned about their children’s decreasing activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In such a situation, sending children to schools is the best alternative, so parents should not be afraid and send their wards to school. Moreover, the closure of schools is affecting the overall development of children,” he said.

He said seeing the falling graph of Covid cases in the country, it may be said that the peak is now over.

Kumar said the pre-schools association has also expressed concern as more than 70% of students were not taking interest in online classes.

The children have become cranky after staying away from schools for so long. The little ones are not able to get practical knowledge of sitting, standing, taking lunch etc.

“The online classes are not able to establish communication with the students. In view of the above scenario, the government must open schools all over the state from February 7 the association has said in their letter to chief minister,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}