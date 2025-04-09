Menu Explore
Private vehicles in UP face hike in one-time tax

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2025 05:00 AM IST

Increase in tax approved first time after 2015; cabinet also gives a go-ahead to the creation of 351 new posts of assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs)

LUCKNOW The UP cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to hike one-time tax (at the time of registration) by 1% on private cars/jeeps and two-wheelers. The move is set to increase the on-road price of these vehicles and likely to rake in additional tax revenue of 412 to 450 crore to the state exchequer.

Those aware of the development said the one-time tax on non-AC private vehicles costing less than ₹10 lakh has been increased from 7% to 8% (Pic for representation)
Those aware of the development said the one-time tax on non-AC private vehicles costing less than 10 lakh has been increased from 7% to 8% (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of state cabinet that also approved a proposal to rename regional inspectors (technical) as the motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) with powers to check road fitness of motor vehicles.

This is the first time after 2015 that an increase in the one-time tax has been approved. The cabinet also gave a go-ahead to the creation of 351 new posts of assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs) and 36 posts of assistant regional transport officers (ARTOs) to enable the transport department to have its enforcement offices at the tehsil level to enforce road safety rules and check accidents in the state.

The AMVIs will have the power to check the fitness of vehicles and stop unfit vehicles that may be plying on roads. The MVIs will also have powers to check driving licence, pollution certificate and check drunk driving.

Those aware of the development said the one-time tax on non-AC private vehicles costing less than 10 lakh has been increased from 7% to 8% while on AC vehicles the tax goes up from 8 % to 9%. For private vehicles costing more than 10 lakh, the tax will go up from 10% to 11%. The tax slab will remain 7% on two-wheelers costing less than 40,000. The tax goes up from 8% to 9% on those costing more than 40,000.

A senior functionary said an increase in the one-time tax on private vehicles has been necessitated to partly make up for the heavy sum that the state government has been losing on giving subsidies and tax exemptions on electric vehicles.

