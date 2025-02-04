Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Privatisation row: Power staff continue stir, allege mass removal of contractual workers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 04, 2025 05:54 AM IST

The meeting, held Sunday night, was addressed by Shailendra Dubey. He detailed the ongoing developments related to power privatisation and the employees’ agitation.

Power employees across Uttar Pradesh continued statewide protests against the proposed privatisation, alleging mass removal of contract workers to clear the way for private companies.

For representation only (File Photo)
For representation only (File Photo)

“Over 1,200 contract workers have already been terminated, many not even meeting the official 55-year age criteria. The move could eventually put 20,000 jobs at risk,” Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Karmachari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti convenor Shailendra Dubey said.

Samiti leaders called the terminations inhuman, arguing that many affected workers had served for years on meager wages, some even becoming disabled in service. They warned that after contract workers, permanent employees might also face retrenchment under pressure from private firms.

“On Monday mass protests were held across districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Kanpur, and Jhansi. The agitation will continue throughout the week,” Dubey said.

Other sectors extend support

Meanwhile, various national federations, including those from the railways, defense, postal, and education sectors, have extended their full support to Uttar Pradesh power employees protesting against proposed privatisation, All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) claimed here on Monday.

In an online meeting organised under the banner of the All India Forum Against Privatisation, the representatives from multiple central federations pledged solidarity with UP’s power sector employees.

The meeting, held Sunday night, was addressed by Shailendra Dubey. He detailed the ongoing developments related to power privatisation and the employees’ agitation.

Mohan Sharma, general secretary, AIPEF highlighted large-scale privatisation being pushed under the guise of prepaid meters.

“The meeting witnessed participation from C Srikumar, general secretary of the All India Defence Employees Federation, Inder Singh Badana, national secretary of the All India Road Transport Workers Federation, JN Shah, vice president of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, Sampat Desai, national president of Shramik Mukti Dal, Vijay Kumar Bandhu, president of the National Movement for Old Pension, and Reena Tripathi, national president of the Women’s Wing of Sarvajan Hitaya Sanrakshan Samiti,” Dubey said.

“All of them declared their strong opposition to power privatisation and assured support for UP’s protesting electricity employees,” he claimed.

Dr A Mathew, convener of the All India Forum Against Privatisation, stated that a national-level strategy for backing UP power employees would be finalised in the next meeting of major trade union federations. He warned that any repression against the protesting employees in UP would trigger a large-scale agitation at the national level.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On