Priyanka assures help to Dalit girl beaten up in Amethi

LUCKNOW Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday spoke to the 16-year-old Dalit girl of Amethi, who was brutally beaten up by a group of people the previous day and assured her of all possible help for getting justice.

A video of the incident in which the girl was seen being beaten up went viral on the social media.

“I am with you and will fight for you,” Priyanka said to the victim, according to a press statement by the Congress.

Accompanied by policemen, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was arrested earlier in the day for staging a protest against the BJP government in the state over the incident, went to the girl’s house and met her family members. Later, he told reporters that he got the girl to speak to Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka said the district administration should ensure the arrest of the accused in 24 hours or else the Congress would launch a major agitation. She said the party workers staged a demonstration in Amethi on Thursday demanding security to the victim and that the accused be tried in a fast track court.

Led by Lallu, Congress workers in large numbers started the protest demonstration from the Ramlila Maidan in Amethi, which ended at the Rajiv Gandhi tri-section, where the protesters sat on a dharna. They also raised slogans against the BJP government in the state and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The police subsequently arrested Lallu.

Amethi superintendent of police (SP) Dinesh Singh said the state Congress chief was held for staging a protest without permission and squatting on the road.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ termed the Amethi incident shameful and questioned the silence of union minister Smriti Irani who is Amethi MP. She said the incident was an outcome of anti-Dalit and anti-women policies being pursued by the BJP government.

She alleged that state government was making attempts to protect the accused responsible for the incident. “Crime against Dalits and women has gone up during the tenure of BJP government in the state,” said PL Punia, former chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others for the incident. Inputs from PTI