Priyanka connects with women in Rae Bareli

Lucknow: A day after holding a 6-km foot march with her brother Rahul Gandhi to begin efforts to reclaim Amethi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Rae Bareli on Sunday to connect with the people there and launch her party’s ‘Shakti Samvad’ mega campaign to bring them to Congress fold ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to union minister Smriti Irani in 2019, the BJP has been making consistent efforts to make deep inroads in Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha seat of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Both Amethi and Rae Bareli were considered to be Congress’ bastions till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“We are half of the population, yet political parties are not taking women seriously… Congress’s initiative of empowering the women has awakened the political parties now. Asha Bahu’s honorarium has been raised and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold an all-women meeting,” said Priyanka while addressing women at ‘Shakti Samvad’ interaction at the Town Hall in Rae Bareli on Sunday.

She called upon women to rise and fight for themselves. “I will fight with you. Change is yet to come…We will bring the change together. Don’t vote for those who do not empower women,” she said.

Priyanka heard women’s issues, listed promises that the Congress has made in the women manifesto and said the party, if voted to power, would bring about a legislation for action against police officers who failed to register an FIR in cases of rape within 10 days of the incident.

She began her address referring to the Unnao and Hathras incidents of crime against women and said women were at the receiving end everywhere.

There was need to bring about a change in the state, she said, calling upon on the women to vote the Congress to power to empower them in the state.

Priyanka’s visit to Rae Bareli assumes significance as the party that won two out of the five assembly seats of Rae Bareli in 2017 assembly elections has no legislator from this area now. Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh has joined the BJP while another party MLA Rakesh Singh, who won from Harchandpur assembly seat, also owes allegiance to the BJP. After wresting the Amethi from the Congress, the BJP is making consistent efforts to make deep inroads into the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Avnish Tyagi said it was too late for the Congress. “It’s too late. If the Congress had cared for the people, its position would have been much better,” he said.