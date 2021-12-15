Priyanka demands dismissal of Teni

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has demanded the dismissal of union minister of state for home, Ajay Mishra Teni, and that his role in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident be probed. The probe was merited following the special investigation team’s (SIT) finding that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was a well-planned and deliberate act and not an act of negligence, she said.

Violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021, when a vehicle mowed down four farmers agitating against the three farm laws there.

The SIT probing the violence has filed an application before the chief judicial magistrate there to add new sections against 13 accused, including Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, making their offence punishable for charges of attempt to murder in the case.

In a press statement, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the farmers have maintained that the union minister’s son, Ashish Mishra, was responsible for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. She said the Supreme Court has expressed concern over the slow pace of investigations and the manner in which the investigations were being conducted in the case.

“Why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister for home Amit Shah trying to protect the union minister of state for home when the SIT has found that the killings of farmers were well planned,” asked Priyanka. She said that the role of the union minister of state for home should be probed and he be dismissed from the union ministry immediately.