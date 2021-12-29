Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claims Congress decision on party tickets will pave way for women’s reservation bill

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said her party’s decision to give 40% tickets to women candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will pave the way for passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament one day.

She claimed that after Congress raised women-centric issues in Uttar Pradesh, all other parties have realised that women who constitute half the population cannot be neglected any further.

The Congress general secretary alleged that the present government at the Centre intended to end reservation in jobs as most government-run companies were being sold to industrialists.

She was in Sirsaganj town of Firozabad district in western UP to interact with women during the party’s “Shakti Samvad” programme at a college ground. Before reaching the venue, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacted with women engaged in making bangles and tried her hand at it. The Congress leader expressed surprise on coming to know that only ₹3 is paid for joining bundles of bangles with the help of gas cylinders.

Women from different walks of life participated in the interaction and raised their issues. The participants included students, lawyers, homemakers, Asha (accredited social activists) bahus, anganwadi workers and a sportswoman.

All of them asked Priyanka Gandhi to take up issues faced by women. Later, the Congress general secretary said her party’s catchline “Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” is not merely a political slogan.

She urged women to realise their “political strength” as they constituted half the population. Women should understand their rights, fight for them and vote for a political party that raises their issues, she said.

“The decision to give 40% tickets to women candidates in the forthcoming assembly election is a big initiative and would one day pave the way for passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, ensuring 33% representation of women in Parliament. The bill was proposed by the Congress government at the Centre and one day political parties will be compelled to get the Women Reservation Bill passed in Parliament,” she claimed.

“Once Congress assured 40% tickets to women in UP assembly elections, other parties had to recognise women power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to organise an all-women rally in Prayagraj and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav also declared schemes for women,” the Congress general secretary said.

“There are vacancies in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is not filling them. The government at the Centre intends to end reservation and government establishments, which otherwise provide maximum jobs, are being sold to industrialist friends… Such privatisation will one day end reservation in jobs,” she alleged.

“The present government in the state and at the Centre are denying women their rights and thinks that handing over a gas cylinder is all that is required. Congress party’s manifesto or ‘Shakti Vidhan’ will take care of issues faced by women who would be provided guarantee of jobs, opportunities, health, education to women. The Congress plans to provide 20 lakh jobs after coming to power in the state and eight lakh (0.8 million) of these would be for women. The health centres will have a woman doctor each and every police station will have one woman constable, she said.

Free legal aid will be provided to women and 25% vacancies in police would be for women, the Congress general secretary said.

“But women should not get swayed by politics of caste and religion with elections in the state approaching,” she said.

