Priyanka keeps promise, fields Valmiki from Agra Cantt

AGRA At the fag end of the nomination process, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kept her promise and gave ticket to a member of the Valmiki community from the reserved seat of Agra Cantt on Thursday. Heads of Valmiki community welcomed the step but said that the candidate selected was not of their choice.

On Thursday, the Congress declared candidates from the two remaining assembly seats in Agra district which has nine assembly seats. Sikandar Valmiki is the Congress candidate from Agra Cantt reserved seat while Hemant Chahar is the candidate from the Jat-dominated Fatehpur Sikri seat.

Congress leaders in Agra claimed that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi kept her word to Valmikis when she met community heads in Agra on December 29.

“After what happened with Arun Valmiki (who died in police custody in Agra) and with the girl from Hathras, I was wondering what could be done so that the community could fight its own battle against such atrocities,” Priyanka Gandhi had said after the meeting.

“I want that the message should be communicated that the Valmiki community can fight its battle and can stand on its own. Therefore, I asked heads of the community to suggest a name of someone from the community who could contest on Congress ticket in the assembly elections,” Gandhi had said and in compliance, a few names were suggested by heads of Valmiki community in Agra but the name declared on Thursday was not among those suggested. However, team Priyanka found it appropriate.

“At least Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has kept her promise and given ticket to a member of Valmiki community. He might not be the one suggested by us but any way, Valmiki community has found representation,” said Man Singh who is ‘Takht Chaudhary’ (head) and president of Valmiki Mahapanchayat in Agra.

“Of the nine assembly seats in Agra, BJP has not given ticket to any Valmiki but to two from Jatav community who in fact vote for the BSP and not the BJP, unlike the Valmikis who had been supporting the BJP,” lamented Man Singh who feels that even the Congress had neglected Valmiki community after independence when the party dominated the political scene.

Jhalloram Valmiki, founder convenor of Valmiki Mahapanchayat also admitted that the Congress leader kept her word. He, however, felt ‘betrayed’ because names suggested by them were not entertained.

Nand Kishore Valmiki, a prominent Valmiki leader and ‘prantiya sanyojak’

(regional convenor) of ‘Dharam Jagran Samanvaya’, a right wing organization, downplayed the ‘words kept by Priyanka Gandhi” and asked as to why Congress was not giving ticket to Valmikis on seats where it could win.

The Valmikis had been more inclined towards the BJP in Agra city where they constitute 40% of dalits – second only to the Jatavs who are believed to be 60% of dalits in Agra (also known as the dalit capital because of their widespread employment in the age-old footwear business of Agra). There are about 1.5 lakh voters from the Valmiki community in Agra.

The Valmiki community has a say in all three assembly seats of Agra city besides rural Agra. They are in decisive numbers (50,000 voters) in Agra South and have an impact in Agra North with a strength of 20,000 voters and Agra Cantt (15,000 voters). In rural Agra, there are 20,000 Valmiki voters.

Aligarh district also has a sizeable number of Valmiki voters –more in percentage than the Jatavs and have a similar hold in Hathras where rape and murder of a Valmiki girl became a major issue.

