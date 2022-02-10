Priyanka targets PM Modi again for not dismissing minister Teni

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepped up her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not dismissing union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni, within minutes of the latter’s son Ashish Mishra getting bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Thursday.

Ashish Mishra is accused of killing four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. A vehicle had mowed down the farmers there on October 3, 2021.

“The union minister’s son has been granted bail (by the high court) on Thursday. Tomorrow he can come in between you and may crush anyone,” said Priyanka while addressing a public meeting in Chamraua assembly constituency, about 325 km north-west from here.

Priyanka referred to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and how she went to meet families of those killed there and said “The PM has not sought his (minister’s) resignation. Everybody praises the Prime Minister. They say he (PM) is good, upholds high moral grounds. What kind of morality is this? He (union minister of state for home) shares dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi like this,” she said while indicating towards those sharing dais with her on Thursday. She went for a door-to-door campaign and addressed public meetings at Rampur, Bilaspur and Moradabad assembly constituencies going for voting in the second phase.

Referring to the agitation of farmers against the three farm laws that the union government later withdrew, she said “You must have taken part in the farmers’ agitation. Farmers died there (during the course of agitation). They (farmers) kept on sitting on Delhi borders. No one met them. Sugarcane dues went up to ₹14000 crore in India. PM Modi’s two airplanes cost ₹16000 crore. The PM has visited USA, Russia, Pakistan and goes around the world. But he did not go to meet farmers who were standing on his gate (in Delhi)… He is not taking care of farmers,” she said.

She said the agitation of farmers took place because there was a conspiracy to transfer earnings of farmers to industrialists. “You work hard and they (industrialists) earn. Public sector undertakings were set up for you (to benefit the people) and give jobs. These PSUs are being sold (to these industrialists). How many industrialists are there? Someone may think they must be in thousands. There are only five to 10 industrialists,” she said.

Priyanka also used the occasion to drive home the point about how the Congress was taking up the issues concerning the people while other opposition parties refrained from doing so. “Did you see Samajwadi Party or SP chief Akhilesh Yadav? Only Congress has worked with you,” she said.

She called upon the people to wake up and hold the leaders responsible for their failure of not keeping the promise made to them. “Who will bring about change? When will you wake up? Make leaders responsible for what they say. If they do not fulfil promises they should not have the courage to face you after five years in elections,” she said. She began her address by asking how many youths were present at the meeting and how many of them got jobs in the past five years. “How many of you have got jobs in past five years? Raise your hands. Is it correct you get inflated power bills? Is it true?” she asked and the audience responded with “Yes.”

Priyanka also repeated her observations about how main issues concerning the people were not part of political discourse. “When political parties come to you asking for vote, why do they speak about religion and caste? They must be having some objective…. Someone says ‘garmi nikal denge’ (we will take out heat), someone else talks about ‘charbi nikal denge’ (we will take out fat),” she said while telling the people that it was her party that was talking about ‘bharti nikal do’ (take out vacancies for recruitment).

