Probe ordered against 108 ambulance service

The Uttar Pradesh health department has launched an investigation against the 108 ambulance service and decided to match the list of beneficiaries for three months.
Published on May 22, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

“It has come to the notice of the state that bogus details are being filled under the 108 ambulance service to meet the target. So it has been decided to cross match details of patients submitted by the company,” said an office order issued by director general medical health Dr Ved Brat Singh.

The company officials said they were ready for the process. “Each of our patient details can be cross-checked and we have no issues. We will cooperate. In fact many of our patient details that were submitted with the health department are cross-verified before payment is released and this could be just a similar process,” said TVSK Reddy, senior vice president of GVK EMRI, the company that runs the 108 ambulances in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the order, the divisional level additional directors in the health department will constitute district level teams to verify patient details. The details given by the company regarding patients, their mobile number and Adhaar numbers will be matched.

The probe has to be completed in one week and to be given priority, says the order that also has a format for matching the details from the company and mentioning whether they were correct or not. The 108-ambulance is used to help serious patients reach hospital from their home or spot of accident. The probe will include data for February, March and April .

