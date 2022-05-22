Probe ordered against 108 ambulance service
The Uttar Pradesh health department has initiated a probe against the 108 ambulance service and has decided to match the list of beneficiaries for a period of three months.
“It has come to the notice of the state that bogus details are being filled under the 108 ambulance service to meet the target. So it has been decided to cross match details of patients submitted by the company,” said an office order issued by director general medical health Dr Ved Brat Singh.
The company officials said they were ready for the process. “Each of our patient details can be cross-checked and we have no issues. We will cooperate. In fact many of our patient details that were submitted with the health department are cross-verified before payment is released and this could be just a similar process,” said TVSK Reddy, senior vice president of GVK EMRI, the company that runs the 108 ambulances in Uttar Pradesh.
As per the order, the divisional level additional directors in the health department will constitute district level teams to verify patient details. The details given by the company regarding patients, their mobile number and Adhaar numbers will be matched.
The probe has to be completed in one week and to be given priority, says the order that also has a format for matching the details from the company and mentioning whether they were correct or not. The 108-ambulance is used to help serious patients reach hospital from their home or spot of accident. The probe will include data for February, March and April .
-
Lucknow’s Chhatar Manzil, others likely to become heritage hotels soon
Kothi Darshan Vilas, Gulistan-e-Eram and Chhatar Manzil may soon be transformed into heritage hotels--the model well adopted by Rajasthan that has more than 200 heritage hotels. “We are in plans to transform the Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas and Chhatar Manzil into heritage hotels. The process will be initiated soon,” said AK Singh, director in-charge, state archaeology department. Selection of the final party takes place by discussing modalities, time frames, etc.
-
Handover additional charge of schools to principals in their parent district: Punjab DGSE to DEOs
The Punjab Director General of School Education has asked all the district education officers in the state to make recommendations for giving additional charge of schools without heads to principals in their parent district. According to sources, the DEOs have submitted the lists of recommendations with the state department following which a principal might have to handle more than two schools in a district.
-
Removed from post, SP woman leader calls party ‘anti-Hindu, ‘anti-women’
Former Samajwadi Party's Aligarh Mahila Sabha president Rubina Khanum called the Akhilesh Yadav-led party “anti-Hindu, anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”, on her removal from the post. She said that though the party cited “indiscipline” as the reason behind her removal from the presidentship of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, the real reason was her recent comment on the Gyanvapi mosque. Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel removed her from the post.
-
Mission Rozgar: Yogi govt mulling family card for each family
The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling making a family card of each family in the state, in a step towards fulfilling the promise of providing employment or self-employment opportunities to at least one person in every family in the next five years. These cards are finally to be linked to the Aadhar card too. Experts are engaged in brainstorming over the idea, said a government spokesperson in a statement.
-
His passion rides on 550+ vintage two-wheelers
Pune: HKenjalekick-started a path to his hobby in 1982 and the journey till 2022 drives home a museum with over 550 vintage bikes, with 95% in running condition. Vinit Prabhakar Kenjale, businessman, of Parvati hills has his name in the 2018 Limca Book of Records for the largest collection of two–wheelers, with the oldest dating back to the 1930s. Kenjale said, “My hunger for collecting scooters will always remain alive.”
