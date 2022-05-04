Produce maximum power in view of increasing demand, UP govt tells private producers
The UP government has directed the private thermal plants to ensure optimum power generation in view of an increasing power demand these days in the state even as a conked 660 MW unit of the Bajaj group’s Lalitpur plant resumed production on Wednesday, further easing the electricity crisis in the state.
Holding a meeting with the representatives of the private thermal plants owned by the Reliance Energy, the Bajaj, Lanco, the MB Power, the TRM and the KS here on Wednesday, principal secretary (energy) and UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devaraj said that all efforts were being made to increase the power production by repairing the units that went out of order.
After he was told that coal availability in thermal plants had improved, Devaraj told the private producers to produce maximum power in the larger public interest in view of an increasing power demand that crossed 23,500 MW during peak time.
“Despite all the odds, the UPPCL is trying to supply record power to consumers by making additional arrangements of 2000 MW power from different sources,” he said.
He said that the 660 MW Lalitpur thermal unit that had been under repair for the last several days started generation on Wednesday after efforts made on a war-footing and this would further augment generation and ease the power crisis.
He said similar efforts were being made to restart all other units that have been shut down for technical or maintenance issues.
Devaraj directed UPPCL officials to take all the precautions to ensure maximum power supply to consumers by avoiding unnecessary load shedding resulting from issues related to poor maintenance of transformers, cables, lines etc. He said the minimum possible time should be taken to restore the supply interrupted due to a local fault.
He was told in the meeting that 19,652 of 20,211 transformer-related complaints received on the toll-free no 1912 between April 4 and May 1 had been disposed of while 2,10,148 of the 2,11,472 grievances were redressed promptly during the same period.
Politics over Hindutva: Sena, BJP, MNS scramble to steal the limelight
Amid the controversy over the use of loudspeakers, three major players in Maharashtra politics - Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena - are squabbling to get a piece of Hindutva pie.
SC refuses to stay Jharkhand panchayat polls, junks petition
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the already notified panchayat elections in Jharkhand and dismissed the petition seeking directions that the rural local body elections in the state should be conducted only after determining the extent of reservation for the other backward classes in compliance with the mandatory procedure of the triple test laid down by the constitution bench of the apex court. Counting of votes would be done on May 30.
Vacate all structures on DMCH for proposed AIIMS campus by June 15: DM
The district magistrate of Darbhanga, Rajiv Raushan held a meeting with officials on Wednesday and issued instructions to authorities concerned to vacate existing structures on the parcel of land allotted for the proposed AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences on the premises of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) latest by June 15 for necessary earth filing work. The 750-bed facility was to be built in 48 months.
After bid to woo upper castes, Tejashwi raises caste census demand again
A day after reaching out to Bhumihars, an influential upper caste in Bihar, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a headcount of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), saying he will “not allow any census in Bihar” unless the Centre acceded to the demand for coming out with the numbers of OBCs, besides the SCs and the STs.
BJP leader Ganesh Naik granted pre-arrest bail in rape case
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Ganesh Naik, booked by the Navi Mumbai police for raping and threatening his live-in partner. Appearing for Naik, advocate Niteen Pradhan submitted that there was no evidence to incriminate the 72-year-old BJP leader for the alleged offences and the allegations were concocted due to strong political pressure.
