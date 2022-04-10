Prof Rajendra Singh univ, affiliated colleges’ teachers to get financial aid for treatment

In a move aimed at benefiting hundreds of teachers, Prof Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University (PRSU), Prayagraj, has decided to provide a financial aid of up to ₹2.5 lakh for the treatment of PRSU teachers as well as of those teaching at private and unaided colleges affiliated to it as and when they need it, say university officials in the know about the matter.

“For this, for the first time a teachers’ welfare fund is going to be set up by the university,” said PRSU vice chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Singh while confirming the development. After getting approval from the apex decision-making body of the university—Executive Council— this new system will be implemented from the new academic session 2022-23. “The guidelines for this have already been prepared,” he added.

A notification to this effect also has already been issued by PRSU registrar SK Shukla. It makes clear that the meeting of teachers’ welfare fund committee will be held compulsorily at least once every six months. “This benefit would be extended not just to the regular teachers of the university but also their counterparts working in affiliated private and unaided colleges of the university. A teacher of unaided affiliated college would need to have completed at least five years of regular service to be eligible to receive the financial aid,” he said.

“Under the initiative, any regular teacher who sustains an injury in an accident during their service period would get aid of ₹1 lakh for treatment. Similarly, for treatment of serious ailments, aid of up to ₹2.5 lakh would be extended to a teacher in need and the money would be directly transferred to the account of the needy teacher through RTGG post approval,” vice chancellor said.

Similarly, in case of untimely demise of a teacher due to an accident, their next of kin would receive an aid of ₹3 lakh. The Prayagraj-based University, formerly known as Allahabad State University, is among the newest state universities of Uttar Pradesh set up in 2016. The university has a total of 652 colleges affiliated to it, including 339 colleges in Prayagraj, 75 in Kaushambi, 75 in Fatehpur and 163 in Pratapgarh district. There are a total of around 4.18 lakh students enrolled in the university and the colleges affiliated to it.

