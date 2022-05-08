Prominent crossing in Ayodhya to be named after Lata Mangeshkar

Lucknow: A prominent crossing in Ayodhya will be developed and named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 this year.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ayodhya administration to identify a prominent crossing in the temple town and send a proposal to the state government in the next 15 days for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar.

According to Ayodhya administration, the chief minister gave these directives during his visit to the temple town on Friday.

Songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar that were dedicated to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman would also be relayed in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has started identifying prominent crossings across the city.

Most probably, a major crossing in Ayodhya dham (old Ayodhya town) on way to Ram Janmabhoomi was likely to be selected for this project, said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration.

“We will finalise a prominent crossing in the next 10 days and will forward a proposed to the state government for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

The CM has also directed the Ayodhya administration to weekly review progress of all development projects to ensure their timely completion. At the state government level, these projects will be reviewed fortnightly.

The CM has also directed the Ayodhya administration to complete construction work of samadhi sthal of late Paramhans Ram Chandra Das, doyen of Ram Mandir movement.

A large number of projects are underway in Ayodhya as part of the state government’s plan to develop the city into a world class religious tourism destination. Construction of the Ram temple is also going on in full swing. It is likely to be completed by December 2023 when the sanctum sanctorum would be opened for devotees.