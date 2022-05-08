Prominent crossing in Ayodhya to be named after Lata Mangeshkar
Lucknow: A prominent crossing in Ayodhya will be developed and named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 this year.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ayodhya administration to identify a prominent crossing in the temple town and send a proposal to the state government in the next 15 days for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar.
According to Ayodhya administration, the chief minister gave these directives during his visit to the temple town on Friday.
Songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar that were dedicated to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman would also be relayed in Ayodhya.
The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has started identifying prominent crossings across the city.
Most probably, a major crossing in Ayodhya dham (old Ayodhya town) on way to Ram Janmabhoomi was likely to be selected for this project, said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration.
“We will finalise a prominent crossing in the next 10 days and will forward a proposed to the state government for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.
The CM has also directed the Ayodhya administration to weekly review progress of all development projects to ensure their timely completion. At the state government level, these projects will be reviewed fortnightly.
The CM has also directed the Ayodhya administration to complete construction work of samadhi sthal of late Paramhans Ram Chandra Das, doyen of Ram Mandir movement.
A large number of projects are underway in Ayodhya as part of the state government’s plan to develop the city into a world class religious tourism destination. Construction of the Ram temple is also going on in full swing. It is likely to be completed by December 2023 when the sanctum sanctorum would be opened for devotees.
-
Genome editing: Centre of excellence in CRISPR proposed at GADVASU
Jaswinder Singh, professor at McGill University, Canada, visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Saturday to initiate collaborative research work on genome editing using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology. The college of animal biotechnology organised a lecture by Singh on genome editing for food security and environmental sustainability (GEFSES).
-
Ludhiana civil surgeon issues advisory against vector-borne diseases
“We should not allow water to stagnate in and around our homes. The standing water should be cleaned on one day of the week as per the instructions of the health department. One should wear clothes covering farms and legs to prevent mosquito bites, sleep with mosquito nets at bedtime at night and also use mosquito repellents,” said Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh.
-
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: Govt girls’ school, Gill, lifts title
The girls' team of the host Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, on Saturday lifted the 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association. They beat Gill Baseball Club 12-2 in the finals. Seven girls' teams participated in the tournament including Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Nightingale Baseball Club, Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club, Gill Baseball Club, Nightingale Senior Secondary School, Baseball Club and Khalsa Baseball Club.
-
Leopard trapped in net dies of heat stroke in Bulandshahr
MEERUT A young leopard died of heat stroke after remaining trapped in a net for over 5 hours in a sugarcane field of Deorala village in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr district on Friday evening. Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bulandshahr Vinita Kumari admitted that a timely rescue operation could have saved the life of the animal. A leopard got trapped in the net on Friday and villagers spotted it in the afternoon.
-
Delhi: East MCD school teachers declare strike over salary delay
New Delhi: The municipal teachers' union has called for a joint strike from Monday to protest against the delay in salary disbursement, noting that the pendency has touched five months for teachers and seven months for pensioners in East Delhi Municipal Corporation schools. Ramniwas Solanki, who heads Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh -- a teachers' union of all three MCDs, said the situation is now becoming unbearable for many families.
