Property dealer commits suicide, FIR against wife, in-laws

Thiruvananthapuram
Senior politician P C George, who was on Friday released from jail after the Kerala High Court granted him bail in two hate speech cases, said his arrest was part of a game plan of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
George, who was welcomed by BJP workers in front of the Poojapura Central Jail, said he will sincerely work for the BJP in the upcoming Thrikkakara bypoll.
Meanwhile, four media persons were assaulted allegedly by the BJP workers who gathered there to welcome and greet George.
BJP district leaders, who were in front of the jail, said they failed to notice the assault on media persons.
Speaking to the media, George said, “My arrest was part of a game plan of Pinarayi Vijayan. He made some statements against me at Thrikkakara. In two days, I will give a reply to him at Thrikkakara itself. Let the law take its course. I will abide by the law and order in the state. I will sincerely work for BJP in the upcoming Thrikkakara bypoll.” The High Court on Friday granted bail to the senior politician, who was arrested in two hate speech cases registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, respectively.
A magisterial court had on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to George after the police alleged that the veteran politician, released on bail earlier on May 1 after being arrested for making a hate speech against Muslims in the state on April 29, violated the bail conditions.
On May 1, police had registered a case against George under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at Fort Police station for allegedly making a communal speech against Muslims while addressing ‘Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam’ on April 29.
Even though he was arrested on May 1, George was granted bail on the same day.
The 70-year-old former MLA had sparked a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid eating at restaurants run by the community.
Subsequently, on May 10, another case was registered against him at Palarivattom police station in Ernakulam district on charges of hate speech related to another event here.
17-yr-old addict murders friend, tries to burn body in ‘tandoor’ in Nabha
Patiala A 17-year-old drug addict allegedly killed Daljit's friend and tried to burn Kanda Ram's body in a 'tandoor' (clay oven) in Nabha town of Patiala district, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been arrested. The chopped body parts of Kanda Ram of Kartarpur area in Nabha town have been recovered. DSP Rajesh Chibber said the accused has confessed to the crime. The DSP said the accused and victim were friends.
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered
The Karchhana police busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested eight of its members. The gang is called 'Lambu' after its kingpin Lambu. SP, trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit, said that under Operation Patal launched to control crimes and arrest criminals, SHO, Karchhana, Tikaram Verma, arrested four suspects near Baraiwa crossing on Thursday night during a checking drive. Interrogation of the gang members revealed that Rahul Dubey was the kingpin of the gang.
PMC to purchase renewable power from Mahapreit
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to purchase renewable power at Rs3.40 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from Mahapreit through open access for the next 20 years. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have decided to purchase power through open access from Mahapreit (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited) established under the Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation. It is a government organisation that generates and sells renewal energy.”
DTE to start admission for technical courses
The admission process was delayed for last two years due to Covid pandemic. As per the circular issued by DTE state director Abhay Wagh, “The admissions for the academic year 2022-23 first and second year diploma courses and first year post HSC (class 12) diploma course will be carried out by the central entrance exam test. Students should keep documents ready for verification at the time of admission.”
149 butterfly species spotted across Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation recently disclosed that, 149 species of butterflies were spotted in various gardens of the city. The other species found include: common emigrant, red pierrot, common crow, common cerulean and others. In 2018, the environment cell had begun a special blog as an idea to involve people to help in creating awareness and also help the PMC in preparing the biodiversity list. This was done under the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board.
