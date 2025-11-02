Property fraud: EOW begins probe into cases against Ansal API in Lucknow

The investigation into alleged land fraud by real estate developer Ansal API has intensified as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) began collecting documents from aggrieved investors. The move follows the transfer of all related cases from various police stations under the Lucknow Police Commissionerate to the EOW for a consolidated probe. The move follows transfer of all related cases from various police stations under the Lucknow Police Commissionerate to the EOW. (For Representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Kamlesh Dixit confirmed that the people who had purchased land from the developer have started submitting relevant documents to the EOW office. “Almost all complainants have submitted their papers. We are coordinating with Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials to verify land records and obtain additional documents essential for the investigation,” Dixit told Hindustan Times on Sunday.

Earlier, the LDA had lodged an FIR on March 4 against Ansal API in a multi-crore land case. Following it, hundreds of people approached the police stations and got their FIRs registered against the real estate developers and the company.

He said that all complainants whose FIRs are registered have been called to the office for documentation and verification. “Once the groundwork and document collection are complete, the accused in these cases will be summoned for questioning,” the DCP added.

According to Dixit, the number of FIRs registered against Ansal API has now reached 298 in Lucknow. The EOW is examining each case to identify the extent of financial irregularities, fraudulent sales and encroachments allegedly committed by the developer.

The transfer of the cases marks a crucial step in ensuring a single-window investigation. Earlier, the cases were scattered across different police stations in Lucknow, causing delays and confusion for complainants.

In June, DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal had announced that out of 217 FIRs, 204 had already been transferred to the EOW under the crime branch, with the remaining being processed the same night. “All cases will be investigated under the supervision of the DCP (crime) as per the directives of the Lucknow commissioner of police,” Agarwal had said.

The ongoing probe stems from a series of complaints by investors accusing Ansal API of duping homebuyers, encroaching on private land, and failing to deliver promised plots and properties.