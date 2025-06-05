Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Property registration: LDA issues strict SOPs to speed up process

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 05, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The move - to tackle delays in property registration and improve public service delivery - comes after LDA senior officials observed that inaction on property files were damaging the authority’s image

The Lucknow Development Authority has issued strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure that files related to freehold registry of allotted properties are processed within a fixed timeline.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The move - to tackle delays in property registration and improve public service delivery - comes after LDA senior officials observed that inaction on property files were damaging the authority’s image.

Under the new SOPs, officers and staff handling property files have been assigned specific deadlines at every stage from the receipt of application to final registration. The officer in-charge of the property section has been made directly responsible for ensuring timely registration. Section officers have been instructed to submit weekly action reports, and any laxity in following the SOPs will invite disciplinary action.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed that the authority has emphasised strict compliance with the SOPs to avoid backlogs and provide timely services to the public. Kumar said that the order was passed by him on May 31, 2025.

Time-bound process

Specific deadlines set for every stage from application submission, lease plan preparation, and site verification to payment processing and final registration ranging from same-day to 5-day limits.

Applications will be uploaded into the system and shared via WhatsApp on the same day to reduce delays and improve coordination across departments.

The authorities advocate and registry cell will complete scrutiny and registration quickly after receiving the final approved file, with the allottee being informed over the phone to speed up the process.

Thursday, June 05, 2025
