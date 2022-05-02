Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Proposal worth 11,411 cr for elementary and teacher edu approved
lucknow news

Proposal worth 11,411 cr for elementary and teacher edu approved

Approved budget to be used for the construction of new primary and upper primary schools and repair of old school buildings, construction of additional class rooms, toilets, provision of pure drinking water, furniture in schools.
Smart classes to be started in upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. (Pic for representation)
Smart classes to be started in upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 02, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A proposal worth 11,411 crore for elementary education and teacher education for the year 2022-23 was granted approval in the meeting of executive committee of ‘Education For All’ held at Lok Bhawan on Monday under the chairmanship of UP chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra.

The approved budget will be used for the construction of new primary and upper primary schools and repair of old school buildings and construction of additional class rooms, toilets, provision of pure drinking water, furniture etc.

Apart from this, computer labs and solar panels will be set up in schools. Moreover, smart classes will also be started in upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

The chief secretary instructed during the meeting that separate toilets should be arranged for boys and girls in all primary schools. In schools where there is no such provision, toilets should be constructed at the earliest. Apart from this, he also instructed the officials to complete all the construction works with quality within the stipulated time frame.

