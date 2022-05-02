Proposal worth ₹11,411 cr for elementary and teacher edu approved
A proposal worth ₹11,411 crore for elementary education and teacher education for the year 2022-23 was granted approval in the meeting of executive committee of ‘Education For All’ held at Lok Bhawan on Monday under the chairmanship of UP chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra.
The approved budget will be used for the construction of new primary and upper primary schools and repair of old school buildings and construction of additional class rooms, toilets, provision of pure drinking water, furniture etc.
Apart from this, computer labs and solar panels will be set up in schools. Moreover, smart classes will also be started in upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.
The chief secretary instructed during the meeting that separate toilets should be arranged for boys and girls in all primary schools. In schools where there is no such provision, toilets should be constructed at the earliest. Apart from this, he also instructed the officials to complete all the construction works with quality within the stipulated time frame.
Punjab: All steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, says minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in the state. Singh, who visited the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, also said that the state power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, is geared up to meet the increased demand for electricity during the coming paddy sowing season. The paddy sowing season in Punjab starts in June.
Ludhiana cops go all out to shed extra kilos
Taking the challenge set by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on losing extra weight seriously, the police personnel have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic 2) Karnail Singh said due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time to do exercise or yoga due to which they face physical problems, including obesity, diabetes and stress.
Solid waste: ₹35-crore fine slapped on urban local bodies in Punjab
While the municipal corporations (MCs) of Amritsar and Ludhiana, with population above 10 lakh each, have been directed to pay ₹2.2 crore each, the Jalandhar MC has to pay a penalty of ₹1.1 crore for violating the rules and failing to deal with legacy waste. There are 163 ULBs in the state.
Study: Only 35% women feel access routes to Metro stations in Mumbai are safe
Mumbai: 35% of women commuters and 38% of men commuters travelling on the city's first Metro corridor between Versova and Ghatkopar purchase their tickets or cards through digital modes, reveals a study conducted to gauge differences in the travel preference of men and women. Only 35% of women felt that access routes to the stations are safe compared to more than 50% of men who felt perfectly safe on the same routes.
‘CM Bommai doing a good job’: BSY rules out leadership change
Bengaluru Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday dismissed speculation of a change in leadership and threw his weight behind his successor, Basavaraj Bommai. “There is nothing of the sort (change of chief minister). Chief minister Basavraj Bommai is doing a good job and as far as I know, there is no change,” Yediyurappa said.
