Protests mark first day of U.P. excise policy 2025-26

The new excise policy for the financial year 2025-26 was implemented from April 1, 2025, with the aim to collect a revenue of ₹63,000 crore - ₹13,000 crore more than the earnings of last fiscal. Amidst protests and resentment at a few places regarding opening of liquor shops, the excise department has asked district excise officers to adhere to laws and also to keep public sentiment in mind. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Resentment was reported from Aishbagh Jal Sansthan Road in the state capital, where a composite shop near a temple has been given the licence to operate. In the Chowk area, locals protested against the opening of a liquor shop behind the Hanuman Temple at Koneshwar crossing. In Mohanlalganj area, locals were angry after a liquor shop was given licence to operate in a residential area.

In Jhansi district, women staged a sit-in, demanding the removal of a liquor shop which was to be opened outside Laxmi Gate. In the Kanpur Dehat area, there were reports of locals creating a ruckus at a country-liquor shop which was allegedly opened near a temple in Asalganj under Rasoolabad police station.

In Aligarh, locals protested demanding the removal of a government liquor shop at Kunwar Nagar in Gandhi Park police station area. In Barabanki district, women protested demanding the removal of a liquor shop from its current location under Haidergarh Tehsil. Meanwhile, in Agra, women protested against the opening of a liquor shop some distance from a temple at Tedhi Bagiya Road of Trans Yamuna police station area. In Amroha too, people protested against the opening of a liquor shop.

The UP excise commissioner, Dr Adarsh Singh, has said that local district excise officers have been instructed to take necessary action according to the rules and also to keep public sentiment in mind. “The district excise inspectors have been directed to ensure that the new shops which are being opened, do so according to the rules. Also public sentiment should be taken into account.”

The allocation for liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh for the current fiscal was done through an e-lottery system after a gap of seven years. The Uttar Pradesh government’s excise policy for 2025-26 aims to realise ₹63,000 crore revenue as it introduces composite shops, looks to boost tourism with vineyards and breweries, puts in place an e-lottery system for the allotment of liquor shops across the state and plans low-alcohol bars in select cities.

Under the new policy, beer will now be sold at either composite or country-made liquor shops only. The new policy provides for guided tours of breweries and wineries in the state.

₹52,297.08 cr earned in 2024-25

The Uttar Pradesh excise department has clocked a revenue of ₹52,297.08 crore in the financial year 2024-25, against its target of ₹50,000 crore. This is the highest annual revenue clocked by the department.

The department received revenue of ₹52,297.08 crore (provisional figures) this year, which is ₹6,726.61 crore (14.76%) more than the ₹45,570.47 crore earned last year in 2023-24.

Excise commissioner Dr Adarsh Singh said, “A revenue of ₹41,252.24 crore was earned in the year 2022-23, which increased by ₹4,318.23 crore (10.47%) in the year 2023-24. Thus, the rate of revenue growth in the current financial year was 14.76%, which is more than the growth rate of 10.47% of the previous year.”

“Apart from this, the excise department has effectively curbed the production of spurious liquor. Like the last two financial years, this year too, no untoward incident has occurred due to consumption of illicit liquor,” added the excise commissioner.