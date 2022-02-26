PSPL office bearer stabbed to death in UP’s Meerut, one held
An office bearer of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) youth wing was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin following a quarrel between children of two families in Shobhapur village of Meerut district on Friday evening, police said.
The police have registered a case against deceased Sudhir Kumar’s cousin Kamaldeep, his brother Sonu, father-in-law Satish and two other family members on the complaint of Sudhir’s brother Chandrakiran. Superintendent of police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said one accused Satish had been arrested and raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.
Sudhir was secretary in district unit of PSPL’s youth wing. His children had a quarrel with children of his cousin Kamaldeep two days ago. Sudhir reportedly lost his temple and allegedly slapped his cousin Kamaldeep who approached him to complain about his children.
Enraged over it, Kamaldeep threatened Sudhir with dure consequences but none of the family members took it seriously. Kuldeep approached Sudhir at his home on Friday evening when he was alone and attacked him with a knife and escaped. Villagers took an injured Sudhir to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.
