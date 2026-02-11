Public transport, road safety measures: Thrust on e-buses, supporting infrastructure

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday unveiled major public transport and road safety measures in its ₹9.13 lakh-crore budget for 2026-27, with a thrust on electric buses and supporting infrastructure. The UP government has proposed ₹150 crore for the construction of bus terminals. (For representation)

Presenting the budget in the state assembly, finance minister Suresh Khanna said the outlay marked an increase of about 12.2% over the previous financial year. In the transport sector, the government has proposed ₹400 crore for the procurement of electric buses to strengthen the state fleet, along with ₹150 crore for the construction of bus terminals.

The budget also highlighted road safety measures. A provision of ₹50 crore has been made under the Chief Minister Zero Fatality Vision Scheme for accident prevention and improved post-crash management. Another ₹50 crore has been earmarked for setting up charging stations at bus terminals to promote the use of electric vehicles.

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh said the allocation of ₹50 crore under the Chief Minister Road Safety Vision Scheme reflects the government’s commitment towards reducing road accidents. He said the fund would be used for accident prevention as well as ensuring quick response and effective post-accident management. “This step will help in bringing down accident numbers and strengthening relief and rescue operations across the state,” he said.

The minister also welcomed the proposal to set up charging stations at bus terminals to promote electric mobility. With dedicated funds for fleet expansion, charging infrastructure and safety measures, the budget signals an intent to modernise the state’s public transport system while encouraging cleaner mobility, he added.