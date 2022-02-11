Punish BJP rebels contesting on SP tickets: Amit Shah to voters

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday called upon the voters to teach a lesson to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) rebels, who are contesting the assembly elections on Samajwadi Party (SP) tickets in various assembly constituencies.

“The SP and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been wiped out in the first phase polling held on 58 assembly seats in 11districts of west UP on Thursday. The BJP government has given momentum to development in UP, and to make UP number one state in the country, the people should again give mandate to BJP in the this assembly elections,” he said.

Shah was addressing public meetings at Bhojipura and Aonla, in Bareilly district, and Tilhar in Shahjhanpur district.

BJP rebel Radha Krishna Sharma is contesting the polls on SP ticket from Aonla seat, whereas BJP rebel Roshan Lal Verma is contesting on SP ticket from Tilhar seat. Along with Sharma and Verma, around 15 BJP MLAs had rebelled, the rebels joined SP and majority of them have been given tickets in the elections.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 2017 assembly election and 2019 Lok Sabha elections the people voted for victory of BJP. In 2022 assembly elections, too, the BJP will win with landslide victory, Shah said.

“In 2017, as national president of the BJP, I visited the area and urged people to support BJP to end the ‘goonda raj’ in Uttar Pradesh. The people voted for BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government ended Mafiosi within five years,” he said.

“The big three who created terror in UP -- Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari -- are behind bars. If the SP government comes to power the trio will be released from jail and will terrorise the people again. The people should support Yogi to ensure that Mafiosi remain in prison,” he said.

“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had stated that crime rate has not gone down in UP. It seems that he is still living in the years before 2017. UP is virtually free from crime in five years there has been decline in organized crime and heinous crime cases,” he said

During ‘bua- bhatija’ (Mayawati- Akhilesh) government the Mafia ruled the roost in UP. The Modi and Yogi governments freed the state from their clutches. The mafia had grabbed land worth ₹2,000 crore. Yogi government freed that land to construct houses and educational institutions for the poor people, he said.

The SP chief had opposed Covid vaccine, terming it as BJP vaccine, but later he took the jab. It protected people infection during the third Covid- wave, he said.

“The SP government promoted dynasty and caste and worked for one caste while the BSP government worked for another caste. The Modi government has worked on ‘sabka saath- sabka vikas’ and ‘sabka vishwash’ formula,” he said.

“The BJP scrapped Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir continues to be integral part of India. The SP, BSP and Congress opposed it for the sake of vote bank politics. The SP chief said there will be bloodbath in Kashmir whereas not a stone has been pelted on the issue in the state,’ he said. Modi has love for the nation and he had done it to protect the country, he added.

