Purvanchal: Crucial region has changed political colour every election in Uttar Pradesh

Ten districts of the crucial Purvanchal (east UP) region have kept changing political colour since the 2007 assembly election, each time going on to support the eventual winner in the assembly polls.

A strong performance in the region is a lucky charm for political parties, observers say. These 10 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh have 61 assembly seats.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 37 seats in 2007, the Samajwadi Party (SP) 33 in 2012 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 35 in 2017 as the region travelled through different political shades from blue to red, and then red to saffron over the last 15 years. Once again, eastern Uttar Pradesh is in focus, this time for the 2022 assembly elections. While the ruling BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain the Purvanchal region, the main opposition Samajwadi Party is on its toes to restore the political ground that it lost in 2017.

Past statistics say whichever party the majority of eastern UP supported in successive assembly elections since 2007 has formed the government in Uttar Pradesh.

This trend started in the 2007 assembly election in which the voters of Purvanchal (eastern UP) supported the BSP that won 37 seats in the region and 206 seats overall, four seats above the magic figure of 202 needed to form the government.

That year, the SP won 18 seats in the region and the BJP just four. However, the BSP couldn’t maintain its bond with the people of this region and others for five years as it fell short of the people’s expectations, local people say.

“We thought there would be development in rural pockets across the state, but it didn’t happen,” says Santosh Rai, resident of Ghazipur. Suresh Yadav and Durga Chaurasia, two other residents of Ghazipur, echoed similar sentiments. Chaurasia said during the BSP’s tenure, city-centric development happened, that too was focused on Lucknow and Noida. People’s disenchantment with the BSP became an opportunity for the Samajwadi Party which worked at the grassroots level to win their support.

As a result, the SP wrested most of the seats from the BSP in the 2012 election to win 33 seats in the region, including nine in the SP stronghold Azamgarh alone. The BSP’s tally in eastern UP shrank to eight seats and the BJP’ increased to 11 seats (in 2012). The Congress won three seats. Independents bagged three seats, the Quami Ekta Dal two seats and the Apna Dal one seat. With 224 seats, including 33 from eastern UP, the SP formed a full majority government in UP. But by the time the SP government completed its five-year tenure, majority of the voters started looking for an alternative due to several reasons like rising crime rate and preference to two communities, say Omprakash Pandey, resident of Naseerabad village in Ballia.

The majority of eastern Uttar Pradesh voters turned to the BJP in 2017 and the party won 34 of the region’s 61 seats. Its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) bagged four and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) three seats. Together with its allies, the BJP registered a resounding victory on 41 seats, while the SP’s tally shrank to 12 and the BSP’s to 7. The BJP alone won 312 seats in Uttar Pradesh and formed the government. Its allies won 13 more. One of them, the SBSP led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, parted ways with the BJP after the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Excluding the SP stronghold Azamgarh, the BJP performed well in 2017 in the Purvanchal region’s all other nine districts —Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Mau and Ballia.

The SP failed to open its account in Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra and Varanasi, the BJP stronghold, in 2017.

Thus, the BJP’s tally in the region went up from four in 2007 to 34 in 2017. This time, too, the BJP is leaving nothing to chance. It has worked at the grassroots to strengthen its organisation and held hundreds of meetings with the party workers in the last over 70 days in Purvanchal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi thrice from October 25 to December 23 and launched various developmental projects. In addition, Union home minister Amit Shah also visited Varanasi twice since November 12 and held meetings with his party office bearers.

It clearly indicates the BJP would like to repeat its performance in eastern UP as the road to power passes through this region, says political analyst Kaushal Kishore Mishra, professor at the department of political science.

Will eastern UP be painted saffron again?

Mishra says, “The majority of eastern UP voters love all colours. In 2007, they strongly supported blue (the colour of the BSP’s flag) and then they gave a chance to red (the SP has a red-green flag and its workers wear red caps). In 2017, they supported the BJP, which is also called saffron party by its political opponents. As of now, I can tell you that saffron has become quite vibrant.”

Veteran socialist Vijay Narayan Singh says Ballia, Ghazipur, and Varanasi gave several socialist leaders like Raj Narain, former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, SP leader the late Janeshwar Mishra, among others.

“The socialist movement flourished in this region, but it has lost sheen at present because the people who claim to be socialists want to live a leisurely and lavish life,” he says.

