Purvanchal region exports 20,000 MT of agri-produce in past six months

With the active intervention of agricultural and processed food products export development authority (APEDA), about 20,000 Metric Tonne (MT) of agri-produce have been exported from the Purvanchal region in the last six months, said divisional commissioner of Varanasi Deepak Agarwal.

Working in close collaboration with the ministry of commerce and industry, the APEDA has taken several initiatives in making the landlocked Purvanchal region a new destination of agri-export activities through the development of Varanasi Agri–Export Hub (VAEH).

APEDA has identified potential districts of Uttar Pradesh to be covered under the VAEH. The Purvanchal division covers districts of Varanasi, Mirzapur, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Chandauli and Sant Ravidas Nagar. The Varanasi region is now abuzz with activities that have given a boost to exports.

Agarwal said that with the active intervention of APEDA, about 20,000 Metric Tonne (MT) of agri-produce have been exported from the Purvanchal region in the last six months. Out of these shipments, about 5,000 MT of fresh fruits and vegetables and 15,000 MT of cereals have been exported to Vietnam, Gulf nations, Nepal and Bangladesh by all modes of transportation.

Varanasi and nearby areas witnessed an export of around 12 MT, 22 MT and 45 MT in October, November and December respectively in 2021. Also, around 125 MT have been exported from Varanasi and nearby areas.

Varanasi region has reputed institutions of central and international level such as the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research (IIVR), International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Currently, the Varanasi region has several exporters and the export of agricultural products is being undertaken through air route due to the establishment of robust quarantine as well as customs clearance facilitation centre at Lal Bahadur Shastri International (LBSI) Airport.

To monitor the product and production, a project of AI tech is also being considered for approval. APEDA is also planning to take member farmer producer organizations to different successful territories for unveiling the agri-supply chain and market linkage.

The government is also considering replicating the Varanasi model in the Gorakhpur region of Purvanchal as the geography, demography and a few other parameters are common in both places. The newly established international airport in Kushinagar may play a vital role in triggering the export. The DDU Gorakhpur University, Indian Institute of Seed Science, Mau are the institutions actively working towards the promotion of agri-activities in the region.

APEDA has also approved three projects for comprehensive grain and nutritional quality profiling of non-Basmati Rice, value-added products from Rice and rice-based food systems.

An APEDA-funded project for integrated IT solutions to enhance Agri Export in Varanasi Region is under process.