Pvt schools to help admin increase poll percentage in UP capital

Private schools in Lucknow have joined hands with the district administration pledging their support to the ongoing voter awareness drive to ensure that polling percentage in the state capital crosses 90 per cent mark in the 2022 UP assembly election. In the previous assembly polls, the voting percentage in Lucknow remained between 55 and 57 per cent.

In a meeting with district magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash on Monday, a delegation of Unaided Private Schools’ Association (UPSA), Uttar Pradesh, assured him that they will work for establishing a healthy democratic environment. In the meeting, it was resolved that schools will play an important role in increasing voting percentage in the state capital.

In a press release, the Lucknow DM said it was heartening that private schools’ association had come forward to play a constructive role in taking voting percentage to cross 90%. He said the schools had pledged to support voter awareness drive by convincing students to motivate their family members and relatives to exercise their franchise in this election. “This time we are targeting the areas having apartments and multi-storeyed buildings where polling percentage generally remains low,” he added.

“Our schools will now play an important role in the ongoing voter awareness drive of the district administration this time by encouraging children to motivate their parents and relatives so that voting percentage goes beyond 90%,” said Jagdish Gandhi, founder manager, City Montessori School, Lucknow.

“After a discussion among the managers of private schools, it was unanimously decided that through our students, their parents and people above 18 years of age would be motivated to vote. The work of motivating others to increase voting will be done through children,” said Mala Mehra, principal, Hoerner College and secretary, Unaided Private Schools’ Association.

In a press release, Aashrita Dass, principal, La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow, was quoted as saying that higher the voting percentage, the stronger the government will be. “Academicians have put forth their views and everyone believes that we all can play an important role in voting,” said Brajendra Singh, senior vice president, Pioneer Montessori School, and Rajiv Tuli, managing director, Modern Academy and vice president, UPSA, according to the press release.

“In the upcoming elections, we promise the district administration to spread maximum awareness and ensure success of these elections through our students,” Jeevan Khanna, director, Vardan International Academy was quoted as saying in the press release.