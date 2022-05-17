Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PWD minister Jitin Prasada instructs officials to deliver quality construction work on time

Following a meeting with department officials on Tuesday, Jitin Prasada gave clear instructions to the officials to complete the work within the specified timeframe.
Jitin Prasada (FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 17, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state’s PWD minister, Jitin Prasada, laid special emphasis on the quality of construction works undertaken by the department in the state.

In a meeting with officials on Tuesday, he gave clear instructions to the department officials to complete the work within the stipulated period, following the prescribed standards. The quality of work will not be compromised at any level, and strict action will be taken against those who break the norms.

Additionally, the minister directed the formation of 75 state-level committees (SLCs) for all 75 districts.

Chief engineer (development) and head of the department of PWD Manoj Kumar Gupta said that two-member 75 state-level committee (SLC) teams will be formed for all 75 districts in connection with the survey of construction works as per the instructions of the PWD minister. Gupta said, “Surprise inspections will be done by the state committee.”

He said, “The information about which team will inspect which work will be given a day before the inspection.”

