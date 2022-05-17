PWD minister Jitin Prasada instructs officials to deliver quality construction work on time
The state’s PWD minister, Jitin Prasada, laid special emphasis on the quality of construction works undertaken by the department in the state.
In a meeting with officials on Tuesday, he gave clear instructions to the department officials to complete the work within the stipulated period, following the prescribed standards. The quality of work will not be compromised at any level, and strict action will be taken against those who break the norms.
Additionally, the minister directed the formation of 75 state-level committees (SLCs) for all 75 districts.
Chief engineer (development) and head of the department of PWD Manoj Kumar Gupta said that two-member 75 state-level committee (SLC) teams will be formed for all 75 districts in connection with the survey of construction works as per the instructions of the PWD minister. Gupta said, “Surprise inspections will be done by the state committee.”
He said, “The information about which team will inspect which work will be given a day before the inspection.”
-
Borivali law college refunds ₹57.6 lakh excess fees charged from students
Mumbai: Nearly six months after the state Fee Regulatory Authority directed a law college in Borivali to refund excess fees they charged from students, the institute last week deposited ₹57,59,750 with the fee authority. In the minutes of the May 11 meeting between officials from Nalanda Law College and authorities at the FRA office, it was clarified that the amount deposited will be reimbursed to affected students over the next few weeks.
-
Demolition drive at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront: Ludhiana MC, forest dept caught in blame game over damage to public property
Even 40 days after the forest department demolished seating areas (marble), cycling and jogging tracks established within one-metre radius of the trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront in Sarabha Nagar, the authorities have failed to fix the responsibility of the officials for damage to public property. The petition was filed by the Council of Engineers over alleged damage to the trees due to installation of tiles and pouring concrete around them.
-
FYJC mock registrations to begin on May 23
Mumbai: After keeping first year junior college (FYJC) aspirants waiting for weeks, officials from the school directorate confirmed that mock registrations will begin on May 23. The mock registrations were originally supposed to begin in the first week of May. Following a week of the mock form filling process, the process of registration for admissions will likely begin on May 28. Admissions to FYJC in Maharashtra depend on pre-admission registrations, which is a two-part form.
-
BEST bus drivers go on flash strike
Scores of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus drivers of wet-leased buses went on the third flash strike on Tuesday, causing a major inconvenience for passengers. As many as 163 wet-leased buses mainly mini and midi Air-Conditioned buses went off the road owing to the flash strike. Colaba, Wadala, Vikhroli, Bandra and Kurla bus depots were among those impacted by the strike. The strike was called due to the non-payment of salaries.
-
Plea in Mathura court seeking directions to seal Shahi Eidgah mosque
An application was moved before a local court in Mathura on Tuesday seeking directions to seal the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and to appoint a security officer to ensure no changes are made in the mosque premises, where presence of Hindu religious symbols have been claimed.
