Buildings in Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh area to be colour-coded like in Hazratganj

The buildings around Qaiserbagh heritage area will soon have a colour code and common signboards like Hazratganj.

The usual scene at the Qaiserbagh crossing in Lucknow (HT Photo)

During a meeting about the renovation of Qaiserbagh Roundabout and heritage area on Friday, divisional commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob directed officials to give a similar colour code to buildings and signboards in the area.

The divisional commissioner said that in view of the work around the roundabout of Qaiserbagh and renovation of the crossing, the Lucknow Development Authority, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the architecture firm will form a joint team.

The area will be decked up with façade lights at selected points so that the grandeur of buildings stands out.

The divisional commissioner directed the LMC to remove all hoardings from heritage areas. She also directed the LMC to remove encroachments to attract tourists.

During the meeting, she said that a meeting will be held with the departments concerned next Tuesday in view of whatever obstacles are being created in the development of the heritage area.

She directed the officials of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration, archaeology department, health department to coordinate with the authorities and come out with plans for the area.

On this occasion, Indramani Tripathi, V-C, Lucknow Development Authority, Indrajit Singh, municipal commissioner, and officers of related departments were present.