‘Qissagoi, books or digital mediums, it’s all about storytelling!’

For dastaango Himanshu Bajpai story-telling is a passion for life. He has been using diverse mediums to tell different tales.

Never in his wildest dreams did he think that his love for the city and its lifestyle will one day earn him his first Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar in Hindi. He has been selected for his maiden book Qissa Qissa Lucknowwa — Lucknow Ki Awami Qisse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The author says that the announcement came as a surprise for him as he has never applied for it, nor anyone ever discussed something about it with him.

“Mere like qissa, baat-se-baat nikhalne ki vidha hai. Mera maksad hai ki qisso ke zariye Lucknow ka ek chehra bane. The book is a compilation of anecdotes which I have heard, some I have researched while some I have conceived,” Bajpai adds.

To take his tales to a larger audience Bajpai has used a number of mediums. “As dastaango I know my limitations, I can reach to a limited audience only so that’s more the reason I came up with this book. It worked well and actually reached far-off places. In four years it already has four reprints,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bajpai’s dastaans have a lot of Urdu usage but he prefers calling the language Lakhnavi zubaan. “People can think whatever they want but Hindi and Urdu ek hi zabaan hai jo do vidha mein likhi jaati hai. I have never differentiated between the two and have grown up hearing them as one language. For me it’s Lakhnavi zubaan or one may say Hindustani zubaan.”

Bajpai has done PhD on Munshi Nawal Kishor Press which he says that someday will feature in the form of a book. “But for before that I have some other ideas in mind that I am working on and again it has to do with Lucknow. I am no historian and so all the tales I tell reflect the society, characters and also touches a fraction of our history,” says Bajpai as he dedicates the feat to his mentor and historian late Yogesh Praveen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the country was in lockdown, he went digital and started the series Kaa se Kittab Talks on his channel which had Ashutosh Rana, Naseerudin Shah, Swara Bhaskar, Pankaj Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik as guests. “I am a scholar kitabo ki ahemiyat pata hai hume so that’s’ more the reason why I work on it in a contemporary way so that today’s youth can relate with the content. With the lockdown and no gatherings, I went digital. For the series Ka…. I have a heart-to-heart talk with people from different fields but are avid readers…kitaboon ka apna sansaar hai.” Bajpai continues to have his main focus on his passion of dastaangoi. “It’s tough to make a livelihood by writing. Dastaangoi is my profession, it helps me to earn my bread and butter. During pandemic I wrote a dastaan on the river Ganga, Rani Laxmibai, Durgawati, Ahaliyabaai, Tulsidas and now I am working on 1857 Mutiny and Lucknow’s role in that.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Differentiating between dastaangoi and qissagoi he tells, “Dastaangoi is a definite art form which has its own grammar, boundary and tradition whereas qissagoi can be a way of storytelling.”

His dastaan featured in OTT series Sacred Games while in 2020 he was part of Dastaan-e-Khusro organised by Harvard University besides performing at Rastrapati Bhawan (2020).