Lucknow News
lucknow news

Quota for economically weak members of Kayastha community demanded

The demands to providing reservation for members of Kayastha community who were financially weak were raised during a rally to mark 137th birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India
Members of Akhil Bhartiya Chitranch Mahasabha (ABCM) during a rally to mark 137th anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad in Lucknow on Friday. The members said they would continue to fight for rights of Kayastha community. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 10:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Akhil Bhartiya Chitransh Mahasabha (ABCM) on Friday held a rally to mark 137th birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India, where demands were raised for providing reservation for the members of Kayastha community who were financially weak.

“It’s the unity that matters. We all should stand united and force the political parties to choose us as one of their candidates. We should force them to change their working pattern and thinking process. Besides, reservation should be provided to the members of Kayastha community who are financially weak,” said Subodh Kanth Sahai, president of Akhil Bhartiya Kayasth Mahasabha, who along with international president of the organisation RK Sinha attended the rally as chief guest.

ABCM spokesperson Veerendra Srivastava said the rally, which was held at Uttarakhand Mahotsav Sthal on the banks of Gomti, was led by national president of ABCM Vinod Bihari Verma and aimed at making the political parties aware of “our presence”.

“We want to tell them that we won’t sit quiet if we don’t get our due. We are here to fight for our rights and for the welfare of Kayasth Samaj,” he said.

Sanjeev Verma, national president of ABCM also motivated the gathering and said ABCM will continue to raise the issues that bother the community.

On the occasion Vinod Srivastava, K Saran, Veerendra Saxena, Subhash Chandra, Rajan Saxena, Nepolian Saxena, Vimlesh Chandra, Kavita Srivastava, Uttar Srivastava, Sanjeev Saxena, Lalit Srivastava, Sujeet Sarivastava and others were present.

