Qureshis of Prayagraj to vote for candidate who promises new abattoirs, alternate arrangements

Faced with matter of survival following closure of slaughter houses at Atala locality in old city area of Prayagraj, the members of Qureshi community have resolved to support that candidate who promises to open the abattoirs and help them in their livelihood.

The slaughter houses at Atala were closed some years back on the orders of National Green Tribunal.

Primarily engaged in slaughtering buffaloes and selling meat, the Qureshi community members say if new slaughter houses cannot be constructed then alternate arrangements should be made or the old abattoirs be allowed to function.

Qureshi community members form a large number in the old city area and with polls in Prayagarj around the corner they are looking for a suitable candidate who can resolve their issue.

They claim that police carry out regular raids to arrest those who slaughter buffaloes at their homes and sell meat illegally.

Atala Vyapar Mandal president Fayyaz Qureshi said “The population of Qureshi community is concentrated at Atala and adjoining localities and is divided in Allahabad West and South assembly constituencies. They are around 25000 to 30000 in population and over 15000 are registered in voter list in both constituencies. Large number of them have been traditionally engaged in meat and related business and are suffering following closure of slaughter houses.”

Social activist Sheikh Javed said Qureshi community members are going through extreme difficulties since the abattoirs were closed.

“Many families are now on verge of starvation as they have no other work to do. The community has decided to support and vote for only that candidate who will promise construction of new slaughter houses or make alternative arrangements for slaughtering animals for meat business,” he added.

A resident of Atala, Anwar Qureshi said the community members are being harassed by police unnecessary even if they are not in meat business anymore.

“The community members, who were traditionally doing meat business, are now doing odd jobs. Many migrated to other cities seeking employment or doing small time jobs to earn living. Many families are finding it hard to make both ends meet and have stopped sending their children to school as they cannot afford the cost of buying books and paying fee,” he said.

“Candidates of different political parties are now approaching us for our vote and support but none of them are talking about our sufferings. They have been told to first make clear promise and their plans for our betterment and future and then ask for our support,” Anwar said.

Community members Afzal Qureshi, Chand Qureshi, Kallu Qureshi, Saif, Rohan and others say related businesses like knife traders, trolley pullers, small eateries etc have also suffered a major setback after closure of abattoirs.