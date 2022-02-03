Radionuclide therapy for cancer patients begins in Varanasi

Cancer patients of Purvanchal will no longer need to go to other cities for Radionuclide therapy.

Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre (MPMMCC) and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital (HBCH) have become the first in the region to start Radionuclide therapy for cancer patients.

This therapy plays an important role in treating thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine tumours, neuroblastoma, and many other cancers where surgery is not possible.

Speaking on the importance of the therapy, Dr Varun Shukla, OIC Nuclear Medicine, MPMMCC and HBCH, said, “There are many types of therapies coming under radionuclide therapy. It mainly includes Radioiodine therapy, PSMA therapy, MIBG, DOTA-TATE and Samarium. Radioiodine therapy is important in the treatment of thyroid cancer, while DOTA-TATE is for neuroendocrine tumours, MIBG is for neuroblastoma and paraganglioma, samarium is for bone-related cancer, and PSMA therapy plays an important role in the treatment of prostate cancer.”

Underlining the role of Radioiodine therapy in the treatment of cancer involving the thyroid gland, he further explained that when cancer occurs in the thyroid gland, it’s generally removed through surgery. But sometimes, cancer occurs in such a part of the gland that it cannot be removed. Here, Radioiodine ablation therapy is very effective.”

Dr Satyajit Pradhan, director, MPMMCC and HBCH said, “We have introduced Radionuclide therapy in the hospital. In the coming days more, new facilities will be started in the hospital to facilitate cancer treatment.”

Blood irradiator facility started in HBCH

Adding another new service at the hospital, the facility of blood irradiator has been started at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Lahartara. Dr Akshay Batra, head of transfusion medicine of the hospital, said, “Blood irradiation is important for bone marrow transplantation. It helps to inactivate the T cells found in the blood, which can avoid the side effects of blood-borne diseases in transplant patients.”