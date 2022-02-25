Rahul, Priyanka only visit Amethi during polls: Smriti

LUCKNOW Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister, Smriti Irani, on Friday said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra had neglected Amethi and betrayed the people here.

“Rahul and Priyanka are not concerned with the welfare of people or the development of Amethi. The brother and sister only visit the district during elections to seek votes. Once polls are over, the well being of locals is not on their agenda,” she said while addressing a public meeting Tiloi constituency of Amethi in support of BJP candidate Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh.

Irani, who represents Amethi in Lok Sabha, addressed a series of public meetings in Tiloi, Jagdishpur and Gauriganj assembly constituencies of the district in support of BJP candidates. She, along with the former president of BJP Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari, also participated in a bike rally in support of party candidate Chandra Prakash Mishra in Gauriganj.

She said both the Congress leaders were missing during the Covid pandemic and did not visit Amethi to assist people who had earlier sent Rahul Gandhi to the Lok Sabha.

“Instead, they are raising questions over the free rations supplied to the poor and free the Covid vaccination drive launched by the BJP government. The BJP government is sensitive to the problems faced by people. The rations and vaccine saved the lives of not only the local people, but also the Congress workers during the pandemic,” she said.

“After the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi deserted Amethi. Addressing a public meeting in Kerala’s Wayanad, he spoke against Amethi and its people. People have rejected the Congress in the 2017 assembly election, they will give a befitting reply to Rahul’s criticism by ensuring victory of BJP on all seats,” said Irani.

The minister claimed that instead of giving jobs to people, the Gandhi family grabbed land of local farmers in Kauhar village in the name of launching a factory. “The BJP government has launched several development projects in the district, constructed roads and schools/colleges to provide quality education to children,” she said.

The minister promised to provide free scooties (two-wheelers) to all meritorious girls in Uttar Pradesh, if the party was re-elected to power after the assembly elections.

Manoj Tiwari said the constituency was fast moving on the path of development after the people of Amethi elected Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. “The Yogi Adityanath government has taken strict action against criminals and mafias while good governance has been established in UP. Now, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste or religion in the welfare schemes,” he said.

