Rain hits sales as varieties of rakhis flood Lucknow markets

Heavy rain in the last few days not only caused civic woes in Lucknow city but also hit the business of those selling rakhis for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival that will be celebrated on August 9. Most retailers in Lucknow completed their fresh purchases until last week. (For Representation)

Evil eye rakhis, woven ones customised with names and photographs, Labubu (incorporating the popular Labubu character into the traditional rakhi design) and bracelet rakhis are available in the market. However, vendors unanimously say the rainfall has dimmed their hope for good sales.

Girish Sangwani, the owner of a gift corner in Bhoothnath market, said many customers have chosen to get their rakhis ordered online from the store. “The customised rakhis are available in ₹80-250 price range depending on the size. While Labubu dolls are highly in demand. We have Labubu rakhis for ₹120 with names engraved on them. Customised key chains cut in the form of words - ‘sis’ and ‘bro’ are also in demand among the youngsters. We also have hampers between ₹500 and ₹5,000 which include perfume, sling bags, wrist watches among others,” said Sangwani.

Sujit Shukla, whose family has been setting up a makeshift rakhi shop for the last 23 years in Bhoothnath market, said most of the sales take place in the last week before the festival. “Rain turned out to be a spoilsport,” he added.

Sanjay Gupta, president, UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, said due to heavy rainfall local markets have been affected. “We hope for clear weather in the coming days that can boost rakhi sales,” he added.

Lucknow Vyapar Mandal president Amarnath Mishra said retailers have been heavily impacted. “Most retailers completed their fresh purchases until last week. So, they will face a financial burden if the market does not pick pace. At least 25% of the market is affected due to rainfall. We also request the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to create vending zones for small vendors who do seasonal business every year,” Mishra said.

Gold and silver rakhis are also available in the market. A Chowk Sarafa Association office-bearer Adesh Kumar Jain said silver rakhis range from ₹700- ₹2,500 while gold rakhis are available in ₹3,000- ₹50,000 price range. “This time, we also have silver and gold coins curated for the festival available from ₹700 onwards,” Jain added.