Rain, thunderstorm bring down day temp across Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Winter rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning were reported in various districts across Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital, affecting daily life on Sunday. The state recorded an average of 3.1 mm of rainfall that increased the chill as day temperatures dropped and the sky remained cloudy throughout. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, more rain is expected till January 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the weatherman, thunderstorm with lightning hit Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and adjoining areas on Sunday. The state capital recorded 3 mm rainfall.

According to IMD forecast, “The confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels is very likely over central and east India during the next 4-5 days which will lead to Isolated to scattered rainfall over west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and east Uttar Pradesh during January 9 to 12.” The conditions will also lead to dense fog in isolated pockets during night and early morning hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Based on the forecast, the state MeT department has issued warning to all district magistrates, asking them to make suitable arrangements to limit damages in adverse weather.

The rain increased chill across the state, forcing people to stay indoors. In Lucknow the maximum day temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal.

However, the minimum temperature increased slightly in Lucknow. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was six degrees above normal. The minimum temperature is expected to drop in the coming days following rain, according to experts.