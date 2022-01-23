Rain, thunderstorm to keep weather freezing in UP, forecasts IMD

Lucknow: Scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to keep the weather freezing across Uttar Pradesh, according to the forecast issued by the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The weather is expected to clear across the state from Tuesday.

Lucknow recorded maximum day temperature of 17.5 degree Celsius which was five degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal on Sunday. The state capital is expected to record maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, with possibility of cloudy sky on Monday.

The state recorded average rainfall of 2mm on Sunday. Rain was reported from over 34 districts of UP. According to agriculture experts, the rain may cause damage to cereal and tuber crops. The damage may be severe if the rain continues in coming days.

According to the IMD forecast, cold day conditions are very likely over Basti, Sitapur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Kasganj, Unnao, Agra, Etah, Firozabad, Jalaun and Jhansi on Sunday night and Monday.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely over Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia , Deoria , Gorakhpur, Santkabirnagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharjganj, Gonda, Unnao and Lucknow on Sunday night and Monday,” reads the forecast.

The IMD has also warned of heavy fog over Uttar Pradesh in coming days.

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions across Uttar Pradesh. District administrations have been intimated regarding the weather changes and have been advised to take appropriate action,” said JP Gupta, director of state MeT department.