Lucknow News
lucknow news

Rain, thunderstorms bring chill back in UP

More rain accompanied by a drop in temperature expected across UP on Friday, says Indian Meteorological Department
Commuters travel amid rain and thunderstorms in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms were reported from over two dozen districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital, bringing back the chill on Thursday.

In Lucknow, rain showers were reported from most parts of the district, forcing people to stay indoors. The day temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees below normal.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday, as per the MeT forecast.

Besides Lucknow, Sitapur, Raebareli, Hardoi, Kanpur, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki and some districts of western UP also received rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of more rain across UP, on Friday.

According to the alert issued by IMD, “Rain accompanied with thunderstorm is very likely over Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Guttambuddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Hardoi, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar and adjoining areas on Friday.”

According to experts, the rain will lead to a drop in average day temperature in the next couple of days, but will also usher in spring marked by a rise in temperature across the state.

