Rain, thunderstorms bring chill back in UP, more in next 24 hrs

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning were reported in districts across Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital, affecting daily life on Saturday.

The state recorded an average of 2.2 mm rainfall that increased the chill factor as day temperatures dropped and the sky remained cloudy throughout the day. Lucknow recorded 3.4mm rainfall on Saturday.The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) forecast has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours.

As per the MeT department, thunderstorms with lightening were reported from districts including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal, Budaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur and adjoining areas.

The IMD has also issued a warning of more rain in several UP districts on Sunday. “Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and adjoining areas on Sunday,” the forecast by IMD reads.

Based on the forecast, the state MeT department has issued a warning to all district magistrates asking them to make suitable arrangements to limit damages due to adverse weather.

Meanwhile, the day temperature recorded dropped across the state. In Lucknow, the maximum day temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius which is one degree below normal.

However, the minimum temperature increased slightly in Lucknow. The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is seven degrees above normal. The minimum temperature is expected to drop in the coming days following rain, experts said.