Rajnath again sends his OSD to monitor Lucknow dev projects

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is closely monitoring development projects under way in his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow
Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s OSD KP Singh along with other officials in Lucknow on Saturday. (Sourced)
Published on May 01, 2022 10:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

This was evident as he sent his officer on special duty (OSD) KP Singh, for the second time in 15 days, to review the progress of development projects in state capital.

KP Singh had earlier visited the construction site of defence technology and test centre and BrahMos manufacturing centre as well as defence research and development organisation (DRDO) lab coming up in Lucknow.

On Saturday, the defence minister’s OSD visited 104-kilometre long, eight-lane outer ring road that is being built at an estimated cost of 6,000 crore. The project is aimed at decongesting the state capital.

“The defence minister’s OSD inspected around 45-kilometre of the ring road project from Mohan road till Hardoi road and from Kakori, Behta canal, Gomti river and Chandrika Devi route. During his visit, Singh also inquired about the progress as well as the problems that are being encountered at the moment,” an officer who accompanied the OSD said.

The outer ring road project would connect 104 villages, five national highways and six state highways with Lucknow. It will also connect Rae Bareli road, Sultanpur road, Kanpur road and Lucknow-Agra expressway. The ring road would also have four big overbridges, 42 small overbridges, five railway overbridge, eight flyovers, 26 underpasses and two inter change roads.

