Rajnath again sends his OSD to monitor Lucknow dev projects
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is closely monitoring development projects under way in his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow. This was evident as he sent his officer on special duty (OSD) KP Singh, for the second time in 15 days, to review the progress of development projects in state capital.
KP Singh had earlier visited the construction site of defence technology and test centre and BrahMos manufacturing centre as well as defence research and development organisation (DRDO) lab coming up in Lucknow.
On Saturday, the defence minister’s OSD visited 104-kilometre long, eight-lane outer ring road that is being built at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore. The project is aimed at decongesting the state capital.
“The defence minister’s OSD inspected around 45-kilometre of the ring road project from Mohan road till Hardoi road and from Kakori, Behta canal, Gomti river and Chandrika Devi route. During his visit, Singh also inquired about the progress as well as the problems that are being encountered at the moment,” an officer who accompanied the OSD said.
The outer ring road project would connect 104 villages, five national highways and six state highways with Lucknow. It will also connect Rae Bareli road, Sultanpur road, Kanpur road and Lucknow-Agra expressway. The ring road would also have four big overbridges, 42 small overbridges, five railway overbridge, eight flyovers, 26 underpasses and two inter change roads.
-
UP power crisis: Addl electricity leads to slight improvement on Day 1
There was only a marginal improvement in the power supply in the state on Sunday despite the UP Power Corporation Ltd having injected more than 1,600 MW additional power in the grid to ease the prevailing electricity crisis even as top officials held a meeting in Shakti Bhawan to monitor the situation. Energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that all possible attempts were being made to increase power supply in the state.
-
MoEFCC committee okays axing of over 18K trees for Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's (MoEFCC) regional empowered committee in Nagpur has given its nod for the diversion of 193 hectares of protected forest, reserved forest and mangrove land in the Palghar district to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway's stretch in Maharashtra, from Talasari to Vasai. Stage-1 clearance was obtained by the National Highways Authority of India on August 26, 2021.
-
BSE, BMC to jointly install replicas of charging bull, gong outside main building
Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plan to jointly take up beautification work to signify the history of the BSE. Under the plan, a replica of the iconic Raging Bull, which is presently housed on the ground floor of the BSE, will be created and kept in a newly created traffic junction outside the BSE. A replica of over century-old BSE gong will also be placed at the traffic junction.
-
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray launches tirade against Raj Thackeray, BJP
Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a tirade against his estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray. Slamming Raj over his recent shift to Hindutva, Thackeray dubbed him a “political trapeze artist”. On MNS' demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, Thackeray said that it was for the Narendra Modi-led Union government to formulate a national policy on this.
-
UP: Two illegally run schools sealed in Prayagraj, 16 served notices
As part of the crackdown started by district education department on schools being run illegally in Prayagraj recently, two such schools have been closed down in Jhunsi area while 16 others in Kaurihar development block have been served notices in trans-Ganga area of the district, say officials aware of the issue.
