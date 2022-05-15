Rajnath highlights India’s rising global stature, lays stress on self-reliance
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday mentioned India’s rising global stature, laid stress on self-reliance in defence procurement, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work ethic and touched upon the inflation issue, saying it had affected the entire world.
Rajnath Singh, the Lucknow MP, was speaking at the annual function of the Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti at Gomti Nagar Extension here on the concluding day of his two-day visit to the state capital.
Highlighting India’s international position, Rajnath Singh said, “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has applauded our approach to the Covid pandemic. I recently returned from a seven-day trip to America. The ambassador stated that when people from India visit today, they are treated with more respect than they were a few years ago. In other words, India’s worldwide standing has improved.”
Defence capability and the size of the economy were two ways to assess a nation’s strength, he said.
“We used to import (defence) items worth thousands of crores from other countries. Now, it has been decided not to buy from other countries. The goods will be made in India. India will be self-reliant… 68 per cent of it will be bought only from Indian industry, be it government or private,” Rajnath Singh added.
On inflation, Rajnath Singh said, “It has increased not only in India but also in all the countries.”
Even the United States had felt the impact of Covid and the Ukraine crisis, he said, adding that the U.S. had not witnessed such inflation in 40 years.
Lauding the PM’s steps to curb inflation, Rajnath Singh said all citizens must cooperate.
He praised PM Modi’s “workaholic schedule”, saying he only sleeps for three-and-a-half hours and yet appears to be glowing.
“We often ask about the source of his glow, to which he responds, “Arrey yaar aa jati hai.” The PM also say that completing work brings him inner delight, which in turn helps him glow,” Rajnath Singh said.
He praised the efforts of women and children associated with Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti who presented a cultural performance. Later, he felicitated students.
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak lauded the defence minister’s efforts for the development of Lucknow.
“A flyover network has been installed. The (outer) ring road is nearing completion. The BrahMos missile will be produced as well,” he said.
BJP MLAs Ashutosh Tandon, Yogesh Shukla and mayor Sanyukta Bhatia were also present.
MARTIAL ARTS TEAM MEETS DEFENCE MINISTER
Office bearers of the Kalaripayattu Association and Lucknow players met defence minister Rajnath Singh at his Lucknow residence on Sunday. Kalaripayattu is a martial arts form with its origin in Kerala.
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was present on the occasion.
The defence minister greeted players and expressed hope that they would win medals and do Lucknow proud.
He assured action on an application for the opening of a Kalari centre in Lucknow under Sports Authority of India.
Deputy CM Pathak said, “The government would make every effort to support indigenous sports at the state level.”
The Khelo India competition will be held from June 10 to 12 in Panchkula, Haryana.
-
Archaelogical Survey of India releases photos of conservation work in underground cells of Taj Mahal
“Conservation of monuments is the principal duty of the Archaeological Survey of India and we undertake our tasks in a routine matter. We have to take care of the upkeep of monuments and thus have to look at the critical areas irrespective of the fact that they are closed or open for visitors' access,” said a senior ASI official preferring not to be named.
-
Four, including three of family, killed as truck hits car in Karnal
Four people, including three of a family, were killed when a truck hit their car near Salwan village on Assandh-Karnal road, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Jitender Singh, of Delhi, his brothers-in-law Guatam Singh, of Panipat, and Sahib Jeet Singh, of Amritsar in Punjab, and Gautam's all in their late 20s, of Panipat, friend Harmit Singh. Two of them died on the spot.
-
Akhilesh targets BJP govt over removal of UP police chief
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the state government the removal of Uttar Pradesh director general of police Mukul Goel, saying it would lower the morale of the state's police. DS Chauhan was appointed the acting DGP of the state. A 1987-batch IPS officer, Mukul Goel was appointed the Uttar Pradesh police chief in June last year.
-
BJP MP opposes Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit
Reiterating Singh, who was in Ayodhya to inaugurate a private hospital's opposition to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya, BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said Thackeray won't be allowed to enter the temple town unless he apologised to North Indians because of his opposition to them in the past. BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh has extended support to Raj Thackeray.
-
BMC to refurbish 200 BEST bus stops
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to refurbish newly-engineered bus shelters at 200 different locations across the city. The ₹9-crore project is part of the BMC's ambitious Tactical Urbanism initiative under which the civic body has aimed to improve the public spaces in Mumbai. Senior officials said that these shelters will use lesser space than the conventional metallic bus stops of the BEST and will be visually attractive as well.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics