Rajnath highlights India’s rising global stature, lays stress on self-reliance

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday mentioned India’s rising global stature, laid stress on self-reliance in defence procurement, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work ethic and touched upon the inflation issue, saying it had affected the entire world.

Rajnath Singh, the Lucknow MP, was speaking at the annual function of the Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti at Gomti Nagar Extension here on the concluding day of his two-day visit to the state capital.

Highlighting India’s international position, Rajnath Singh said, “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has applauded our approach to the Covid pandemic. I recently returned from a seven-day trip to America. The ambassador stated that when people from India visit today, they are treated with more respect than they were a few years ago. In other words, India’s worldwide standing has improved.”

Defence capability and the size of the economy were two ways to assess a nation’s strength, he said.

“We used to import (defence) items worth thousands of crores from other countries. Now, it has been decided not to buy from other countries. The goods will be made in India. India will be self-reliant… 68 per cent of it will be bought only from Indian industry, be it government or private,” Rajnath Singh added.

On inflation, Rajnath Singh said, “It has increased not only in India but also in all the countries.”

Even the United States had felt the impact of Covid and the Ukraine crisis, he said, adding that the U.S. had not witnessed such inflation in 40 years.

Lauding the PM’s steps to curb inflation, Rajnath Singh said all citizens must cooperate.

He praised PM Modi’s “workaholic schedule”, saying he only sleeps for three-and-a-half hours and yet appears to be glowing.

“We often ask about the source of his glow, to which he responds, “Arrey yaar aa jati hai.” The PM also say that completing work brings him inner delight, which in turn helps him glow,” Rajnath Singh said.

He praised the efforts of women and children associated with Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti who presented a cultural performance. Later, he felicitated students.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak lauded the defence minister’s efforts for the development of Lucknow.

“A flyover network has been installed. The (outer) ring road is nearing completion. The BrahMos missile will be produced as well,” he said.

BJP MLAs Ashutosh Tandon, Yogesh Shukla and mayor Sanyukta Bhatia were also present.

MARTIAL ARTS TEAM MEETS DEFENCE MINISTER

Office bearers of the Kalaripayattu Association and Lucknow players met defence minister Rajnath Singh at his Lucknow residence on Sunday. Kalaripayattu is a martial arts form with its origin in Kerala.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was present on the occasion.

The defence minister greeted players and expressed hope that they would win medals and do Lucknow proud.

He assured action on an application for the opening of a Kalari centre in Lucknow under Sports Authority of India.

Deputy CM Pathak said, “The government would make every effort to support indigenous sports at the state level.”

The Khelo India competition will be held from June 10 to 12 in Panchkula, Haryana.