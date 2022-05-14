Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Saturday

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, according to a press statement issued by BJP media in-charge Praveen Garg. According to the statement, Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend an event ‘Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh’, as the chief guest, organised by Lucknow Intellectual Foundation to be held at 10:30am in Nirala Nagar.

Other guests at the event include deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma. After the event he will attend a capital markets training programme at a hotel in Gomtinagar at around 12:30pm, the statement added.

He will also attend an event organised by Chikankari Association to be held at Gomti Nagar after resting for a while at his home.

The defence minister will return to Delhi on Sunday afternoon after attending an annual function organized by Jan Kalyan Samiti in Gomti Nagar Extension in the state capital.