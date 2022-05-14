Rajnath Singh on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Saturday
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit his parliamentary constituency on Saturday, according to a press statement issued by BJP media in-charge Praveen Garg. According to the statement, Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend an event ‘Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh’, as the chief guest, organised by Lucknow Intellectual Foundation to be held at 10:30am in Nirala Nagar.
Other guests at the event include deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma. After the event he will attend a capital markets training programme at a hotel in Gomtinagar at around 12:30pm, the statement added.
He will also attend an event organised by Chikankari Association to be held at Gomti Nagar after resting for a while at his home.
The defence minister will return to Delhi on Sunday afternoon after attending an annual function organized by Jan Kalyan Samiti in Gomti Nagar Extension in the state capital.
MEERUT A joint team of crime branch and Mirzapur police in Saharanpur district arrested former BSP MLC Haji Iqbal's son Alishan from Lajpat Nagar in Delhi on Friday morning. SSP of Saharanpur Akash Tomar said that Alishan was a member of Haji Iqbal gang and was arrested in connection with fraudulent purchase of 80 bigha land in Behat area of the district. His SUV was also seized because Alishan could not produce its documents.
DTCP carries out demolition in Sultanpur
The enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday demolished under-construction illegal structures in several colonies in Sultanpur village, said the officials. This was the fifth demolition drive by the DTCP's enforcement wing this month, following the directions of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the DTCP demolished the illegal structures in presence of the police.
Curbs on vehicle speed from June onwards to reduce accidents
Following this, speed interceptors will also be placed at all those stretches randomly for checking speeding, deputy commissioner of police traffic, Ravinder Singh Tomar said. The speed limit for cars on highways is 90 kilometre per hour (kmph), and for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles is 50kmph. On major municipal roads, it is 50kmph for cars and two-wheelers, and 30kmph for heavy vehicles. On state highways, it is 80kmph for cars, and 50kmph for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles.
Delhi: Bail for Amanatullah Khan day after arrest
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested a day ago on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty during an anti-encroachment drive, noting that there is “negligible chances” of him absconding. Metropolitan magistrate (MM) Himanshu Tanwar in the bail order also noted that the police had not mentioned a reason for apprehending the legislator and five others.
14 city crematoriums to use biomass instead of wood for cremation
A mega Buddhist theme park, Buddhavanam, developed by the Telangana government at Nagarjunasagar on the banks of the Krishna river to attract international spiritual tourists, will be inaugurated on Saturday, project special officer Mallepalli Lakshmaiah said. Considered to be Asia's biggest Buddhist spiritual centre, Buddhavanam has come up on an 274-acre area at a cost of over ₹100 crore.
