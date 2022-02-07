Rajnath slams Rahul for “China-Pak together” remark

LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent statement that the BJP government’s flawed foreign policy had brought China and Pakistan together.

Singh, who was greeted with slogans of ‘PoK wapas lena hai (we have to reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir)’ when he arrived to campaign in Shahjahanpur for party candidates, rebutted Gandhi’s charge on Pakistan and China while accusing him of doubting the valour of the country’s armed forces.

“Haan, haan, mubarak ho (yes, yes, greetings to you),” Rajnath said in response to the ‘PoK wapas lena hai’ slogans.

The defence minister cited instances from the past – Pakistan handing over Shaksgam Valley to China when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister, Karakoram highway construction in PoK region when Indira Gandhi was the PM and China Pakistan Economic Corridor too started in 2013 when Manmohan Singh was the PM – to point out how Pakistan and China had been together since long.

Rajnath also slammed Rahul for claiming that there were more casualties on the Indian side in the Galwan clash with the Chinese.

The defence minister said the Congress leader was relying on the news put out by a government-controlled news publication from China and added that an independent Australian publication had put the number of Chinese casualties at around 50.

“Apne desh ki sena ke shaurya, parakram aur sahas ka apney hi desh ke ek neta dwara sawaliya nishaan lagane ki koshish ki jaa rahi (a leader of the country is attempting to raise doubts on the valour of our armed forces),” he said.

The defence minister said all political parties should speak in one voice on matters of national security.

“You can fight over power and other issues, but when it is a matter of India’s pride and prestige, then all paties must speak in unison,” he emphasised.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP, he also urged people to vote for the party, not for the candidate – echoing a long-held BJP line. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had during his virtual rally in west UP made a similar pitch, stating that people should vote for BJP’s election symbol – lotus flower and not on the basis of caste.

