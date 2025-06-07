Ram Darbar safety work underway, be patient, devotees urged

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Friday advised devotees wanting to visit the newly built Ram Darbar to remain patient as works on safety standards were still incomplete. (File)

“The Ram Darbar is 20 feet high, requiring a climb of about 40 steps. There is a lack of minimum requirements to go up, and a lift’s construction will take time,” he noted. Some other safety standards were also incomplete, added Rai.

“Devotees will have to wait to visit the Ram Darbar due to unfavourable conditions. After the rainy season, public visits may be possible,” Rai observed.

“…following yesterday’s event, it can be said that the construction is nearing its completion… The final task will be hoisting a flag on the temple’s peak, which will likely be in October or November, once the weather is favourable. Till then, minor works will be completed,” he observed.

Seven idols consecrated at temple

The trust official said the consecration ceremony of seven idols was completed at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Thursday. He stated that the idols installed on the first floor above the sanctum sanctorum include Ram Darbar in the middle, a Shivalinga in the north eastern corner, Ganapati in the southeastern corner, Hanumana in the middle of the southern side, Surya in the south western corner, Bhagwati in the north western corner, and Annapurna Mata in the middle of the northern side.

Following the consecration of the Ram Darbar, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, said on Friday that 45 kilograms of gold, of 100% purity, had been used in the Ram Temple. Excluding taxes, the gold’s value is estimated at around ₹50 crore, he added.

He too said public visits to Ram Darbar might take some time. “Currently, a limited number of devotees can visit Lord Ram’s court, and further arrangements are yet to be put in place.” Passes will be required for visits there.

“The construction of the Ram Temple itself has been completed. There remain some works in the temple complex, which are expected to be completed by December this year,” Mishra added.