Ram temple: Experts to take decision on placement of stones

As placement of stones will be of prime importance in the construction of main structure of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir Construction Committee has decided to seek expert opinion in this regard.

As no cement will be used in laying the temple’s structure, selection of proper stones will be a major task for engineers involved in the construction work. The construction committee is likely to start laying of stones for the main structure of the temple from February–March this year.

According to members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, construction work of the temple’s main structure involving only stones would be carried out under the watchful eyes of experts. These experts will decide on the utility of the stones depending on their durability, said a member of the Trust.

“Stones of Rajasthan and Karnataka have different qualities. Experts have pointed out that stones from the southern Indian state have more capacity to bear load. Taking this into consideration, now experts will decide which stone will be placed where,” said a member of the Trust.

The two-storey temple’s design has been conceived in such a manner that it will be constructed by using stone slabs while no cement and iron will be used. The 125-feet high temple will have 106 pillars on each of the two floors.

According to Annu Bhai Sompura, incharge of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashaala, temple’s pillars on the ground floor will be 16.5 feet tall while those on the second floor will be 14.5 feet tall. The temple will have a magnificent ‘Shikhara’—a prominent feature of the Nagara style of architecture.

During the meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee on December 30 last year in Ayodhya, two experts, including Prof KS Rao from IIT Delhi and another from Pune, were present to brief the construction committee and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust about the quality of stones found in Karnataka and Rajasthan.